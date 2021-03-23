Lumen Technologies to host Analyst Day on Wednesday, April 7

DENVER, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) will webcast its virtual Analyst Day on Wednesday, April 7, at noon ET. Lumen President and CEO, Jeff Storey, and others from the senior leadership team will discuss the company's pathway to growth through the Lumen platform and new go-to-market strategies.

The event is expected to last approximately two hours. Webcast information for Analyst Day can be found on Lumen's Investor Relations website at https://ir.lumen.com/events-and-presentations.

SOURCE Lumen Technologies