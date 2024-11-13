Lumen Technologies to Present at BofA 2024 Leveraged Finance Conference

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) ("Lumen"), a global integrated network solutions provider that unleashes the world's digital potential, today announced that Chris Stansbury, Lumen's executive vice president and chief financial officer will present at the BofA 2024 Leveraged Finance Conference on December 3, 2024. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:10 a.m. ET.

A live webcast link to the investor presentation will be made available on the Lumen Investor Relations website at https://ir.lumen.com/events-and-presentations.

About Lumen Technologies
Lumen is unleashing the world's digital potential. We ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen uses the scale of our network to help companies realize AI's full potential. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, managed service, and digital platform capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. 

