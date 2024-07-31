Lumen Technologies to Present at the Citi Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

DENVER, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) ("Lumen"), a global integrated network solutions provider that unleashes the world's digital potential, today announced that Chris Stansbury, Lumen's executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Citi Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on September 4, 2024. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast link to the investor presentation will be made available on the Lumen Investor Relations website at https://ir.lumen.com/events-and-presentations.

About Lumen Technologies:

