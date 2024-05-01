Lumen unveils AI-powered threat defense tool for businesses

Lumen Defender uses Black Lotus Labs' threat intelligence to proactively stop attacks at the network edge

DENVER, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To combat the growing number of cyberattacks targeting business networks, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is unveiling a new threat defense tool driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML). Lumen DefenderSM powered by Black Lotus Labs® is a patented product that proactively blocks evolving threats at the network edge, before they can compromise a business's network perimeter. Black Lotus Labs, Lumen's threat research team, leverages its unique visibility into Lumen's global internet backbone using ML algorithms to generate threat intelligence that detects malicious infrastructure being used by cybercriminals and nation state actors.

"Cyber threats are on the rise and becoming much more sophisticated," said Sharada Achanta, Lumen vice president of Product, Cybersecurity and AI. "Businesses need an extra level of protection to help detect these novel threats before they can be weaponized and used against them. That's where Lumen Defender comes in. It uses the Lumen global network and our Black Lotus Labs threat intelligence to provide a first line of defense against cyberattacks."

Lumen Black Lotus Labs' latest threat discovery

Black Lotus Labs analyzes 200 billion NetFlow sessions (network communication records) every day across Lumen's global network with the ability to detect various cyberattacks several days before others in the industry. The team recently tracked new malware targeting business routers dubbed "Cuttlefish." This stealthy malware lurks in infected devices, observing all traffic and waiting for an opportunity to strike. Lumen Defender can automatically prevent these infections, protecting business networks and enabling business continuity. For detailed technical analysis of "Cuttlefish," read our latest blog: https://blog.lumen.com/eight-arms-to-hold-you-the-cuttlefish-malware

How Lumen Defender works

Lumen Defender identifies hosts (devices) used by criminal organizations and nation state actors and blocks all traffic between those risky IP addresses and customer networks, without the need for additional hardware.

Customers can view blocked threats and manage the service from an easy-to-use web portal.

Lumen Defender is a simple add-on to Lumen Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) and Lumen Internet On-Demand services.

Lumen network tested

"Before we begin offering Lumen Defender to the public, we are deploying it across our own digital infrastructure, and it's a game-changer," said Jason Lish, Lumen chief information security officer. "We are using this product to protect Lumen's critical digital assets from internet-based threats. It leverages our unique network visibility and AI-driven threat intelligence to block malicious traffic before it can reach our network. If it can enhance Lumen's cybersecurity strategy, it can boost the security posture of any business looking to strengthen their cyber-resilience."

"Security leaders are increasingly recognizing the value of stopping threats before they make their appearance known across their rapidly expanding infrastructure," said Craig Robinson, IDC research vice president of Security Services. "An offering like Lumen Defender shifts the security posture of their customers into a shift-left proactive posture and helps to reduce the potential noise and damage of cyber-attacks that are seen today."

Lumen Defender is in early access phase and available to select customers. Businesses interested in participating in the early access program can contact their Lumen sales representative. Lumen will make the product available this summer.

Additional information

