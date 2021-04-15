Lumen welcomes Jason Lish as chief security officer

DENVER, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced that Jason Lish has joined the company's senior leadership team as chief security officer.

In this role, Jason will provide leadership, strategic direction and oversight for all corporate security functions, including physical security, emergency preparedness, fraud management, government security services, and corporate cybersecurity. He'll also oversee global security initiatives supporting corporate security architecture and threat management, as well as development and preventative security standards and procedures.

"Protecting Lumen information and physical assets from security threats is critical to protecting and serving our customers and their networks," said Andrew Dugan, Lumen chief technology officer. "This is why we are thrilled to have Jason filling this very important role. His background and his broad security experience are an ideal fit for Lumen as we work to fulfill our purpose of empowering human progress through technology."

Prior to joining Lumen, Jason served as the chief security, privacy and data officer for Advisor Group, Inc., leading all security and data integrity for one of the largest networks of independent financial advisors in the U.S. Prior to that, Jason was CSO and later chief information officer for Alight Solutions, leading physical and fraud security, as well as Alight's overall digital, technology, enterprise risk and security strategy.

Jason also spent many years in various security leadership roles with the Charles Schwab Corporation and Honeywell International. He started his career in the U.S. Air Force serving at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada and Keflavik NAS, Iceland.

