Lumena, A New Luxury Oceanfront Condominium Takes Flight on Florida's Space Coast

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Edmunds and One Sotheby's International Realty are pleased to present Lumena, the Space Coast's newest luxury oceanfront condominium community. A timely addition to the Satellite Beach region, Lumena presents an extraordinary opportunity to own new construction in one of the world's most sought-after coastal destinations.

"This is an extraordinary opportunity to live in one of the newest and most luxurious condominiums on the Space Coast," said Edmunds. "You will not find another condominium community with these resort style amenities, in this proximity to the Atlantic Ocean and one of the most beautiful beaches in the region. I know this will be the most talked about community so interest will be high. Lumena will redefine luxury living in Brevard County."

Located just across A1A, Lumena residents will have unparalleled access utilizing a covered A1A pedestrian crossway, to Hightower Beach with its protected turtle preserve. Ideally situated at the epicenter of the Space Coast, Lumena provides a unique vantage point for embracing luxurious seaside living in a region that is undergoing extraordinary economic growth.

Nestled along the shoreline, three exquisite condominium buildings will grace the oceanfront. The collection of thoughtfully designed residences, featuring two and three bedrooms, as well as a limited collection of Penthouse residences with four and five bedrooms, are all meticulously crafted to maximize the breathtaking views of the limitless Atlantic Ocean. Lumena boasts an intimate layout, with 44 unit luxury residences per building. From private terraces with ocean views to exquisite finishes, Lumena's oceanfront residences effortlessly embrace the splendor of its coastal surroundings. All units at Lumena will include two generously sized private access garage spaces, and the exclusive option to own an entirely private two-car garage, measuring 16' 8" by 30'.

Residents at Lumena will be spoiled by resort-style amenities that instill a life of luxury and enjoyment. Boutique and intimate by design, a private rooftop amenity deck and an ocean-view clubhouse will offer endless enjoyment for residents. A multipurpose sport court, pickleball court, dedicated dog walk, and expansive green spaces are enhanced by the refreshing ocean breeze.

As the crown jewel of life at Lumena, a private rooftop pool deck offers unbelievable views of the vast Atlantic Ocean. Beyond the pool deck, a rooftop fitness center combines high-tech exercise and therapy equipment with inspiring vistas to motivate every fitness routine. The endless amenities at Lumena will inspire residents to enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

On the third level, a Clubhouse and billiards room are perfect for hosting festive game nights with family and entertaining friends. A dedicated kids' playroom creates a special space for young residents and guests. Additional amenities include a well-equipped mail room and individual, lockable private areas serve as convenient storage solutions for beach equipment and bicycles.

The development team is eagerly preparing to unveil the cutting-edge on-site sales center in the coming weeks; an announcement will be made soon. For more information and pricing, contact James Edmunds on his cell phone at 321-349-5068; by email at [email protected]; or by visiting him at his office located at 301 Ocean Avenue, Melbourne Beach, FL 32951.

About James Edmunds

James Edmunds specializes in full development sellouts, and is trusted by developers to be involved from start to finish, including choosing floorplans, finishes, designs, etc. Highly experienced in both the luxury waterfront and commercial real estate arenas, Edmunds has the most strategic market insights in the region by utilizing the latest technologies, market research, and business strategies. His name is synonymous for making the extraordinary become reality by setting and breaking records from Northern Brevard County, south to Fort Lauderdale. Edmunds has become a trusted source in the luxury real estate market by providing concierge customer service and a seamless real estate experience.

