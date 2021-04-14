Lumenad Launches Advertising Intelligence Software for Digital Marketers

MISSOULA, Mont., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenad, the leading provider of advertising data organization, standardization and visualization software, announced today the launch of its flagship Advertising Intelligence software. Marketers who struggle with the highly manual, do-it-yourself nature of advertising data can employ software that sharply reduces the persistent challenges of ad data variety, volume and velocity.

Lumenad gives data a common language so that users can not only see what happened but also gain perspective to interpret it. With a true cross-channel view (so long, provider silos!), users gain clear insights to take the proper next steps.

"We invented Advertising Intelligence software specifically to help marketers holistically manage their advertising data," said Ryan Hansen, CEO of Lumenad. "There are many products in the market that help marketers manage their earned and owned media, but almost none exclusively focus on managing paid-media data. Pressure tested against thousands of campaigns and more than $100 million in media spend, our Advertising Intelligence software has been purpose-built to deliver on the specific needs of managing modern cross-channel advertising."

The software standardizes more than 70 advertising metrics in accordance with accepted ad industry standards. Advertising Intelligence software presents cross-channel ad data for the first time in a truly uniform and objective context. With newfound clarity in campaign performance, marketers are able to take the right distinct action for each channel based on what the data reveals.

Organizations that leverage Lumenad spend up to 80 percent less time managing raw data and data connections. They spend 50 percent less time building, populating and updating reports and templates. And they find they can manage between 25 and 50 percent more media dollars per employee, for a huge uptick in profitability. Overall, Advertising Intelligence software users report a marked improvement in campaign performance as they dedicate more time to acting on intelligence gleaned from the software.

"Immediately after creating our first dashboard, we gained important insights leading us to make campaign changes resulting in more conversions with less spend," said Ceci Dadisman, marketing director at Flashhouse, a rapidly growing Ohio-based proptech company. "What would actually involve pulling multiple disparate reports from our digital channels is accomplished quickly and easily with Lumenad. Using the software gives us the ability to quickly see what is (and isn't) working and allows us to optimize campaigns in short order. Lumenad is a total game-changer."

Lumenad invented Advertising Intelligence software to help marketers be more agile, strategic and transparent with how they manage media spend. It's a method validated by industry experts that streamlines data organization, standardization and insights. As a result, marketers can access and fully understand historical, current and future views of ad campaigns. With Advertising Intelligence, you can maximize return on every ad dollar.

