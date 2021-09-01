Lumenis and Baring Private Equity Asia to Accelerate Investment in Aesthetics and Vision Verticals Following the Strategic Sale of Lumenis Surgical for $1.07B

YOKNEAM, Israel and HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis, a global leader in energy-based medical devices for minimally invasive aesthetic and vision applications, announced today the completion of the sale of its Surgical business to Boston Scientific Corporation, a leading global medical device manufacturer, in a transaction valued at $1.07B.

Lumenis will refocus and accelerate planned investments to support the development of its fast-growing Aesthetic and Vision businesses, emphasizing R&D, global sales and marketing channels, and business development activities.

"After the strategic sale of Lumenis Surgical, we now have a mission to move Lumenis forward in the Aesthetics and Vision markets through strong investment in Lumenis' gold-standard technologies, innovation and employees," said BPEA Managing Director Yan Jiao. "BPEA is looking ahead not only to expanding Lumenis' existing capabilities but also to pursuing new strategic growth opportunities."

"Completion of this deal and transfer of the Surgical business to Boston Scientific – including its robust product portfolio, global team, and the Israeli surgical laser center of excellence – represents a major milestone and a testament to the outstanding work of the Surgical team. Today signals an exciting move toward a bright future for everyone here at Lumenis," commented Lumenis CEO Tzipi Ozer-Armon.

"We have developed and introduced multiple groundbreaking technological solutions for Aesthetics and Vision that have redefined our industry and opened entirely new market segments. We now look towards building on this success by accelerating the expansion of our Aesthetics and Vision businesses. We will also be investing in and growing our exceptional global teams, who have made innovation and market leadership our company's defining traits."

Added Ozer-Armon, "Lumenis remains as committed as ever to the premium level of quality, service, and excellence that our Aesthetics and Vision customers, partners, and patients have come to expect. In the months and years to come, we plan to significantly increase our investment in these domains and build upon our gold-standard portfolio of solutions through the introduction of new and innovative products, services, and digital capabilities."

With a legacy spanning over 50 years in the Aesthetic and Vision domains, Lumenis is an undisputed leader. Lumenis, now more than ever, has a vast portfolio of products that offer exceptional solutions to address multiple evolving needs of physicians and patients.

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a premier global inventor and manufacturer of energy-based medical devices for minimally invasive aesthetic and vision applications. Regarded as a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including intense pulsed light (IPL), Lumenis has introduced groundbreaking products, redefined medical treatments and set numerous technological and clinical gold standards for nearly 50 years. Lumenis has created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that revolutionized existing treatment methods.

