Lumenis Launches Digital Duet, the First Digital SLT-YAG Platform

YOKNE'AM, Israel, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis, Ltd., the world's largest energy-based medical device company for aesthetic, surgical and ophthalmic applications, today announced the launch of the revolutionary new Digital Duet, the first digital SLT-YAG system on the market. The Digital Duet takes gold-standard laser glaucoma treatment and posterior capsulotomy to the next level with the introduction of advanced digital and connectivity capabilities, completely redefining the platform as a comprehensive solution for digital imaging, treatment and practice efficiency.

The new Digital Duet streamlines workflow in the ophthalmology practice. Doctors can seamlessly generate reports and save data, images and video to the practice network and the electronic medical record,* with no need for additional documentation or laser logs. The system facilitates quick, transparent communication with referring doctors, allowing practices to easily share reports and treatment documentation with the patient's primary doctor. Using the Digital Duet, physicians can capture digital images and video before, during and after treatment to improve diagnosis and documentation. Digital imaging also enriches education, whether a physician is showing pathology to patients or using the system's live viewing capabilities to have multiple students watch procedures in real time.

As the next evolution in Lumenis lasers, the Digital Duet also offers state-of-the-art optics for optimal visibility of the trabecular meshwork and anterior segment. The system's SmartV titratable on-axis/off-axis illumination improves visualization during capsulotomy and iridotomy and enhances illumination of vitreous opacities. In addition, the Digital Duet's highly accurate super-Gaussian beam profile delivers photodisruptive effect with less energy and time, for lower optical breakdown.

"The Digital Duet's digital imaging capabilities are allowing me to document pathologies. Also, I can now share images with my patients to help them understand their conditions and feel comfortable with therapy," said Dr. Nathan M. Radcliffe of the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, New York City. "It's exciting to get these totally new capabilities in a system with the enhanced energy control, visualization and precision I need to achieve the outcomes I want for patients with glaucoma."

For practices that treat retinal conditions, Lumenis also offers the unique Digital Trio configuration. This ideal all-in-one solution includes an integrated state-of-the-art Smart532 photocoagular with SmartPulse subthreshold capabilities to ensure higher efficacy with less collateral damage.

"As the creator and leader in SLT-YAG systems, Lumenis is excited to continue our drive for innovation with the introduction of the next-generation Digital Duet," said Lumenis CEO Tzipi Ozer-Armon. "With the Digital Duet, our company has reimagined laser therapy as a comprehensive platform with seamless digital imaging, state-of-the-art procedures, and streamlined communication. It's a perfect reflection of our commitment to improve patients' health through cutting-edge solutions."

* EMR connectivity is achieved through a depository folder. The Digital Duet and Trio share a compatible format with most EMR systems.

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the field of minimally invasive clinical solutions for the Surgical, Ophthalmology, and Aesthetic markets, and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF). For over 50 years, Lumenis' groundbreaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold standards. Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods. Lumenis is a portfolio company of Baring Private Equity Asia.

