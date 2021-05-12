Lumenis Named 'Best Overall Medical Device Company' in 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Awards

YOKNEAM, Israel, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis Ltd. , the world's largest energy-based medical device company for aesthetic, surgical and vision applications, today announced that it has been selected as the 'Best Overall Medical Device Company' in the MedTech Breakthrough Awards. MedTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that honors excellence and recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market. This year, MedTech reviewed roughly 3,850 nominations from 17 countries to select winners in 97 categories, including Lumenis' highest recognition for a medical device company. In 2020, Lumenis won the MedTech Breakthrough Award for "Best New Surgical Technology Solution" for its MOSES™ Technology.

"For decades, Lumenis has created groundbreaking technologies to address previously untreatable conditions, as well as to revolutionize existing treatments in each and every sector it touches," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "With innovative, minimally invasive solutions that generate superior clinical outcomes, Lumenis has broken through the crowded medical device field to win our 'Best Overall Medical Device Company' for 2021."

MedTech recognized that in the fraught healthcare environment of the past year, Lumenis has pushed forward with groundbreaking advances, launching new solutions in multiple sectors.

In urology, Lumenis launched the next-generation MOSES 2.0, revolutionizing the field of laser lithotripsy and BPH treatments. MOSES 2.0 improves clinical outcomes, surgical efficiency and intra-operative bleeding to such a degree that it enables the gold-standard holmium laser enucleation surgery for enlarged prostate to become a catheter-free, same-day discharge procedure. In vision, Lumenis' IPL device with OPT® was the first and only such device to receive an FDA De Novo authorization for improving signs of dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction. Subsequent to the FDA approval, Lumenis launched the patented OptiLight™ system, elevating dry eye management. In the field of aesthetics, Lumenis introduced three new technologies: the Stellar M22, a powerful multi-application platform for over 30 skin conditions and hair removal; the NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology, a breakthrough in personalized non-invasive, radio frequency (RF) body-shaping treatments; and the LightSheer Quattro, a flagship solution in diode laser hair removal.

Lumenis also applied innovative thinking to overcome limits on in-person learning in 2020. The company unveiled the LuMobile mobile outdoor tradeshow booth, a super-sleek exhibit that took a 7-month tour to outdoor locations in 20 major U.S. cities. Lumenis also collaborated with clinical and surgical training centers to create dedicated Centers of Excellence in transoral endoscopic laser microsurgery techniques using the Lumenis UltraPulse DUO CO 2 laser.

"All of our efforts at Lumenis are part of our uncompromising commitment to improving health and well-being, addressing new and growing patient needs, and offering medical professionals cutting-edge solutions that fit seamlessly into the next generation of healthcare," said Tzipi Ozer-Armon, CEO of Lumenis. "I would like to thank all Lumenis employees and partners, who made this possible, as well as MedTech Breakthrough. We are honored and excited to receive this important award."

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the field of minimally-invasive clinical solutions for the aesthetic, surgical and vision markets, and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF). For 50+ years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold-standards. Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods. For more information visit: www.lumenis.com

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Media Contact

Genevieve Britton

512.774.0735

[email protected]

SOURCE Lumenis Ltd.