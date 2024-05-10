Lumenis' triLift Awarded "Best New Dermatology Technology Solution" in 8th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

triLift's facial muscle stimulation treatment is an innovative breakthrough in facial aesthetics. Unlike traditional approaches that target the skin only, triLift offers a revolutionary approach to addressing the signs of facial aging by targeting it at the root: the muscles. Facial muscles play a crucial role in defining facial structure, and as we age, we lose facial muscle mass resulting in sagging jawlines, droopy cheekbones, the appearance of mouth folds and descending under-eye area.

A true game-changer in the facial aesthetics market, triLift's muscle-deep approach enables providers to go beyond the skin and reach the distinct muscle groups that are crucial in defining our facial structure and overall appearance. triLift's Dynamic Muscle Stimulation technology (DMSt™) stimulates muscle contractions, mimicking physiological muscle function at a significantly higher frequency and intensity. triLift's DMSt stimulates and tones, the facial muscles to achieve a toned and lifted look..

triLift doesn't stop at the muscle layer and addresses also the skin and volume through the integration of two more synergistic technologies as part of the treatment: TriPollar® RF regenerates collagen, increases dermal thickness,1 and reduces wrinkles.2 And triFX™ Radiofrequency Microneedling, with its ultra-thin needles, increases smoothness,3 and triples hyaluronic acid production.4

Recognizing the inherent uniqueness of each facial structure, triLift was carefully engineered to cater to each individual's distinct contours - making it the ideal aesthetic solution for all patients and skin types. With a quick 20-30 minute treatment protocol5 and no downtime, triLift offers convenience without compromise for both patients and providers.

"Results from triLift are both visible and natural-looking from the first treatment. Dermatologists have been challenged to treat age-related facial structures such as a sagging jawline or droopy cheekbones. Previously, the only options masked the issue without addressing a root cause – facial muscle mass," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Lumenis has created an entirely new market category with triLift. Its multilayer approach utilizes three different technologies to address the muscle, skin, and volume - all through one holistic treatment."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the medical aesthetic market and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radiofrequency (RF). Lumenis is the leader in minimally invasive facial aesthetics products with a portfolio of globally renowned technologies that range from skin care to body treatments.

For more than 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and set technological and clinical gold-standards, revolutionizing existing treatment methods, and creating solutions for previously untreatable conditions. Lumenis is a portfolio company of EQT Private Capital Asia. For more information regarding Lumenis' range of clinical solutions, visit: www.lumenis.com

About triLift

triLift treatment is not suitable for patients with pacemakers, defibrillators, or any implanted electronic devices, as well as metal implants in the treatment area. Risks may include damage to natural skin texture, skin redness, swelling, bruising, itching and change of pigmentation. Be sure to consult with your treatment provider before choosing this treatment.

For more information regarding triLift, visit: https://trilift.me/

About MedTech Breakthrough

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to recognizing and honoring excellence and innovation in health and medical technology companies, products, and services all over the world. Learn more: MedTechBreakthrough.com

[5] A course of 4-6 weekly treatment is recommended.

SOURCE Lumenis Be Ltd.