Lumenis' triLift™ Honored in Two Categories on the MedEsthetics 2025 Readers' Choice Awards

triLift ™ honored as the "Best Non-Invasive Facelifting Device" and the "Best Light & Energy-Based Device" categories for its breakthrough technology in facial muscle stimulation

Awards program celebrates excellence in aesthetics as chosen by industry professionals and readers.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis Be. Ltd., a leading energy-based medical device company, proudly announces that triLift™, its groundbreaking facial muscle stimulation treatment, has been named on the MedEsthetics Readers' Choice Awards in two different categories, being recognized as the "Best Non-Invasive Facelifting Device" and the "Best Light & Energy-Based Device" of 2025. This prestigious recognition highlights triLift's position as a category-defining innovation that delivers a toned and lifted look without surgery, injectables or downtime by dynamically addressing the muscle.

According to a 2025 American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) survey, 73% of consumers now consider lines, wrinkles and folds in the mid-face a top concern. This demonstrates a growing demand for treatments like triLift that restore and tone the underlying facial muscles to address common concerns like facial sagging, jawline smiles, eye bags, and more. As the inventor of Dynamic Muscle Stimulation (DMSt™) technology, triLift uniquely strengthens facial muscles to combat sagging, delivering a well-defined, lifted look.

In addition to its proprietary DMSt, triLift incorporates TriPollar® Radiofrequency (RF) to stimulate collagen regeneration1 and increase dermal thickness. It also utilizes triFX™ technology, which improves skin smoothness2 and significantly boosts hyaluronic acid production3. Together, these technologies work synergistically to revitalize the skin and restore a natural, youthful appearance from within. triLift works safely on all skin types and tones, pairs effortlessly with other aesthetic treatments, and is simple to perform—making it a smart, high-value offering to any practice or medical spa.

"The new frontier of facial dynamic muscle stimulation is the ability to deliver a toned and lifting effect, all without any surgery or injections involved. triLift delivers on that promise, by providing visibly lifted look by repositioning your own tissue to where it belongs, rather than relying on invasive measures. My patients love how quickly they notice improved definition and skin quality, making it an integral tool in my practice," said Dr. James Chelnis, MD, FACS, of Manhattan Face and Eye.

Since its launch in 2022, triLift has been adopted by leading dermatologists, plastic surgeons and aesthetic physicians worldwide for its ability to adapt to varying patients' needs and enable individual facial anatomy. This recognition from MedEsthetics stands as a compelling testament from both providers and consumers, underscoring Lumenis' ongoing commitment to advancing care through proven, safe and effective medical-grade technology.

Itay Mayer, Chief Commercial Officer of Lumenis, added, "We are honored to be recognized by MedEsthetics readers. triLift reflects our commitment to advancing aesthetic care through the integration of science, innovation and artistry. Driven by cutting-edge Dynamic Muscle Stimulation (DMSt™) technology, triLift empowers providers to naturally tone muscles, enabling patients to look and feel their best."

The annual MedEsthetics Readers' Choice Awards celebrates the most revolutionary and trusted professional products in medical aesthetics, as voted by practitioners and experts across North America.

To learn more about triLift and find a provider near you, visit https://trilift.me/

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the medical aesthetic and eye care markets and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radiofrequency (RF). For more than 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and set technological and clinical gold-standards, revolutionizing existing treatment methods, and creating solutions for previously untreatable conditions. Lumenis is a portfolio company of EQT Private Capital Asia. For more information regarding Lumenis' range of clinical solutions, please visit: www.lumenis.com.

About triLift™

The triLift System and its accessories are intended for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin when using VoluDerm Energy (Applicator VO). It is also intended for use in dermatologic and general surgical procedures for the noninvasive treatment of mild to moderate facial wrinkles and rhytides when using TriPollar RF Energy and for muscle conditioning to stimulate healthy muscles (Applicators 1-3).

triLift System is not intended to be used in conjunction with therapy or treatment of medical diseases or medical conditions of any kind. The triLift System is intended to be operated by a trained professional who is present to monitor treatment. For more information regarding triLift, visit: https://trilift.me/.

About MedEsthetics

MedEsthetics is a leading publication dedicated to medical aesthetics professionals, providing in-depth coverage of the latest technologies, trends, clinical studies, regulatory issues and business insights. Its annual Readers' Choice Awards recognize industry excellence by honoring professional products, devices and treatments that deliver superior outcomes and innovation.

