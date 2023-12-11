Lument Expands Its Real Estate Capital Markets Business

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument today announced a significant investment in its real estate capital markets business, strengthening the array of comprehensive solutions it offers the multifamily and larger commercial real estate markets. Senior Managing Director Rick Warren will lead the initiative and the firm's capital markets group, offering a broad range of alternative lending sources, including banks, debt funds, life companies, and conduits.

Rick Warren, Senior Managing Director at Lument
Warren has extensive experience building national commercial real estate lending platforms that utilize strategic lending partners in conjunction with balance sheet offerings.

"We are committed to creating an all-encompassing platform of capital solutions and services, making Lument a one-stop destination for our clients' financing needs," said CEO James Flynn. "Broadening our offerings and maximizing synergies will enable Lument to best meet their needs and expectations."

Lument is adding to an existing real estate capital markets team, including Managing Director Ryan Norwood, who structures subordinated assets including mezzanine and preferred equity products for the firm. Just recently, Lument also added Ralph Wurzburger and Joshua Perew as directors to the team. Both have over a decade of experience originating debt from a variety of capital sources and were most recently at Walker & Dunlop.

"Our goal is to provide the larger universe of investors, for whom agency and balance sheet financing alone may not be appropriate, access to construction debt, bridge loans, permanent debt, and equity placement," said Warren. "Both Ralph and Josh bring with them extensive relationships as well as expertise that will be valuable to existing and new clients. We will also continue to add more top talent with deep industry expertise across all asset classes to our platform."

About Lument
Lument, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a national leader in commercial real estate finance and delivers a comprehensive set of capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing, and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. Lument is a Fannie Mae DUS®, Freddie Mac Optigo®, FHA, and USDA lender. In addition, Lument offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, real estate investment sales, real estate capital markets, investment banking, and investment management solutions. The company has approximately 600 employees in over 30 offices across the United States. Securities, investment banking, and advisory services are provided through Lument Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Lument Investment Management, LLC, is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, visit https://www.lument.com/.

