Lument Finance Trust Closes $664 Million Commercial Real Estate CLO

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: LFT) ("we,"; "LFT" or the "Company") today announced that it closed LMNT 2025-FL3, a $663.8 million managed Commercial Real Estate Collateralized Loan Obligation ("CRE CLO"). The Company placed approximately $585.0 million of investment grade securities with institutional investors, providing LFT with term financing on a non-mark-to-market, non-recourse basis. LMNT 2025-FL3 includes a 30-month reinvestment period, an advance rate of 88.1%, and a weighted average interest rate at issuance of Term SOFR plus 1.91%, before transaction costs.

The initial collateral pool consists of 32 first lien floating rate mortgage loans and participations secured by 49 multifamily and commercial real estate properties located across the United States. A portion of the collateral was owned by LFT prior to the closing of LMNT 2025-FL3 and the remaining collateral was acquired by the Company from an affiliate of Lument Investment Management, LLC, the Company's external manager, at par plus accrued interest. The weighted average collateral spread was approximately 321 basis points over one-month SOFR.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as sole structuring agent, lead manager and sole bookrunner for LMNT 2025-FL3. Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, acted as co-manager.

