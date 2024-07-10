Lument Launches Conventional Multifamily Investment Sales Platform

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument announced today that it has launched a market-rate multifamily investment sales platform under the leadership of John Sebree, who has joined the company as senior managing director and head of real estate investment sales. He will report directly to Lument CEO James Flynn. Formerly senior vice president of multifamily investment sales at Marcus & Millichap, Sebree served as national director of its Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) division. He is credited for making it one of the best investment sales groups in the country.

"Recruiting a high-powered executive like John, with an exceptional record in conventional investment sales, reflects our determination to quickly make our mark in this increasingly important area of commercial real estate," Flynn said. "It is the next step in our strategy of providing clients with a compelling mix of complementary services and solutions, whether they are buying, selling, or recapitalizing a property." Sebree joined Lument's New York office on June 24.

In the last six months, Lument expanded its real estate capital markets business, adding a veteran team of specialists. In 2023, the company added a top affordable housing investment sales team to complement its industry-leading affordable housing finance business.

"Clearly, Lument is on the move, and it understands that investment sales is the key to unlocking substantial additional value for its debt business," Sebree said. "I see this as a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to build an investment sales platform from the ground up."

Sebree's extensive background as a multifamily specialist spans more than 25 years, 17 of which were as a top-producing Marcus & Millichap originator. "John's knowledge of all aspects of multifamily analysis, underwriting, brokerage and his major client relationships will be an invaluable resource for Lument," Flynn said.

