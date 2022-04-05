Lument Launches Leap to Loans Platform for Multifamily Quotes

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument has announced the launch of Leap to Loans, a new tool that provides quotes for multifamily housing loans. The platform, which will be available at leaptoloans.com, generates quotes for loans ranging from $1 million to $7.5 million.

"Leap to Loans will provide an essential service to seasoned and new real estate investors alike," said Joshua Orpin, Small Balance Loans (SBL) Director at Lument. "All users need to do is enter the property address to receive loan amounts, terms, and local market information. They will also get a call from a lending professional to provide detailed information and next steps."

Leap to Loans was built in-house by Lument's technology team and will be released on April 5. Each quote can include options from government-sponsored entities Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, as well as balance sheet options. The tool also features educational resources to help newer investors learn more about the commercial real estate industry. Leap to Loans will grow and evolve through various phases as the firm's SBL lending offerings grow. This includes the planned addition of new loan product options and regular additions to education-related articles.

"This new, cutting-edge platform makes getting a multifamily quote easy," added Lument Senior Managing Director Rick Warren. "It combines efficient, streamlined design with leading technology that is sure to become a standard for the industry. We are excited to present this valuable and easy-to-use tool for anyone interested in multifamily investing."

About Lument

ORIX Real Estate Capital Holdings, LLC, d/b/a Lument, is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA. Lument is a national leader in commercial real estate finance. As the combined organization of legacy industry experts Hunt Real Estate Capital, Lancaster Pollard, and RED Capital Group, Lument delivers a comprehensive set of capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing, and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. Lument is a Fannie Mae DUS®, Freddie Mac Optigo®, FHA, and USDA lender. In addition, Lument offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, real estate investment sales, investment banking, and investment management solutions. Lument has approximately 600 employees in over 25 offices across the United States. Securities, investment banking, and advisory services are provided through OREC Securities, LLC, d/b/a Lument Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are provided by OREC Investment Management, LLC, d/b/a Lument Investment Management. OREC Investment Management is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, visit www.lument.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Tyler Howard | Associate Director

513-403-1911 | [email protected]

SOURCE Lument