Lument Provides $34.9 Million Fannie Mae Refinance for Multifamily Community in Hialeah, FL

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument has provided a $34.9 million Fannie Mae DUS® conventional multifamily loan to refinance Parc Vista, a 212-unit garden-style apartment community in Hialeah, Florida that was completed in 2021. The deal was led by Marc Suarez, managing director at Lument.

The experienced sponsor is a repeat client of both Lument and Fannie Mae. The community will be managed by Prestige Apartment Management, an affiliate of the sponsor's real estate development business that currently manages nearly 1,000 units in Hialeah.

"It was a pleasure to work with this valued Lument client on another successful refinance," said Lument's Suarez. "The Hialeah market is one of the most competitive in Miami-Dade County, with vacancies that remain lower than the market average despite 2,000 units being delivered in the past nine years. Parc Vista has already achieved over 98% occupancy in its first year, and thanks in part to this long-term financing, it will continue to provide residents with premium living accommodations for years to come."

"Working with Lument and Fannie Mae, we were able to secure an excellent loan with a competitive rate," said Alexander Ruiz, chief operating officer at Prestige Companies. "We truly appreciate Marc and the Lument team for helping us execute this transaction with speed and accuracy, as the structure supports our overall business strategy and considerable development pipeline."

The loan features a 12-year term.

Parc Vista was built in 2021 and is situated on 5.17 acres of land. The property features 11 three-story apartment buildings with two-bedroom/two-bath units. Each 800-square-foot unit has its own balcony and comes with ceramic tile floors, granite countertops, as well as a washer and dryer. Amenities include a fitness center and clubhouse, along with 500 surface parking spaces.

