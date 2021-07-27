Lument Refinances Texas Mission-Driven Multifamily Community with $18.6 Million Fannie Mae Loan

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument has announced the closing of an $18.6 million Fannie Mae loan to refinance bridge debt on Meadows Apartments, a 216-unit multifamily community in Universal City, Texas. Lument's Marc Suarez spearheaded the transaction.

The sponsor is Lynd Company, a multifamily developer and manager with a portfolio of 42,000 units in 187 properties across 26 states. In 2019, Lument provided $41.6 in bridge financing to Lynd for a three-property portfolio which included Meadows Apartments. The $18.6 million Fannie Mae multifamily loan replaces the bridge financing on Meadows and puts in place an attractive long-term debt solution with a low, fixed interest rate.

Meadows Apartments was constructed in 1972 and has been owned by Lynd for over 30 years. The community is 100% mission-driven, with all of the 216 units affordable to renters at 80% area median income (AMI).

"Lynd excels at enriching communities across the country with high quality affordable housing," stated Suarez. "Any time we can collaborate with them to advance that mission — we're all in."

In addition to the low interest rate, the transaction qualified for Fannie Mae's Green Rewards program, resulting in over $100,000 for green repairs, including measures that are anticipated to save over 30% on water and energy usage at the property.

About Lument

ORIX Real Estate Capital Holdings, LLC, d/b/a Lument, is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA. Lument is a national leader in commercial real estate finance. As the combined organization of legacy industry experts Hunt Real Estate Capital, Lancaster Pollard, and RED Capital Group, Lument delivers a comprehensive set of capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing, and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. Lument is a Fannie Mae DUS®, Freddie Mac Optigo®, FHA, and USDA lender. In addition, Lument offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment sales, investment banking, and investment management solutions. Securities, investment banking, and advisory services are provided through OREC Securities, LLC, d/b/a Lument Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are provided by OREC Investment Management, LLC, d/b/a Lument Investment Management. OREC Investment Management is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, visit www.lument.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Michael Ratliff | Marketing Director

212-588-2163 | [email protected]

SOURCE Lument