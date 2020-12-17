Lument's Atlanta Office Provides $219 Million to Refinance a 1,628-unit Multifamily Portfolio

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument has provided $219 million in conventional multifamily loans via Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to refinance a multifamily portfolio with properties in Colorado, Texas, and Georgia. The portfolio consists of Arcadia Apartment Homes and Verdant Apartment Homes, both located in Colorado, Sunset Ridge and Calloway at Las Colinas, both in Texas, and 1000 Spalding Apartment Homes in Atlanta. The five communities total 1,628 units across 145 buildings.

The sponsor is a seasoned multifamily investor with communities located across the country. Lument's Atlanta office, which includes managing director John Beam, director James Kelly, director Keith Morris and vice president Deborah Proctor, led the transaction.

"Our team worked with Fannie and Freddie to provide the best possible executions for each of the five transactions, ultimately resulting in one Fannie Mae fixed-rate execution, three Freddie Mac fixed-rate loans, and one Freddie Mac adjustable-rate structure," Beam said. "In addition, the total closed loan amount of $219 million is $1 million higher than the initial total application amount, a stellar culmination to this collaborative effort."

Further, the closings provide over $650,000 for green repairs. All loans carry seven-year terms, with three loans featuring interest only for the entire loan term.

About Lument

ORIX Real Estate Capital Holdings, LLC, d/b/a Lument, is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA. Lument is a national leader in commercial real estate finance. As the combined organization of legacy industry experts Hunt Real Estate Capital, Lancaster Pollard, and RED Capital Group, Lument delivers a comprehensive set of capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing, and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. Lument is a Fannie Mae DUS®, Freddie Mac Optigo®, FHA, and USDA lender. In addition, Lument offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking, and investment management solutions. Securities, investment banking, and advisory services are provided through OREC Securities, LLC, d/b/a Lument Securities. Member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit www.lument.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Michael Ratliff | Marketing Director

212-588-2163 | [email protected]

SOURCE Lument