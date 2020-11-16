Lumentum Acquires TriLumina Assets

SAN JOSE, Calif., and ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") (Nasdaq: LITE) and TriLumina Corporation ("TriLumina") today announced that Lumentum has acquired certain technology assets of TriLumina, including its patents and other intellectual property. TriLumina technology includes innovative flip-chip, back-emitting VCSEL arrays for use in a wide range of applications, including 3D sensing, automotive safety and driver assistance systems and LiDAR, and other emerging applications. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

About TriLumina

TriLumina Corporation develops innovative laser illumination solutions for automotive, industrial, and consumer 3D sensing applications. TriLumina near-infrared VCSEL technology is used in applications from long range LiDAR to low cost, small form factor ToF systems.

Contact Information

Investors: Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; [email protected]

Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; [email protected]



SOURCE Lumentum

Related Links

https://www.lumentum.com

