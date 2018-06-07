Lumentum Announces CFO Transition And Appoints Interim CFO

"On behalf of all of us at Lumentum, I want to thank Aaron for his many contributions to the growth of Lumentum over the past three years. He was instrumental in helping Lumentum achieve many milestones, and he leaves the company in a much stronger financial position," said President and CEO Alan Lowe. "I'm excited about the contributions Chris and Matt will make in their expanded roles. Chris has played a central role on my leadership team from a strategic perspective and leading our engagements with the investing community. We have great confidence in our entire finance team, and Matt is well prepared to assume his new key leadership position here at Lumentum. Additionally, we continue to remain confident in our existing financial guidance."

Lumentum will retain an executive search firm and commence a formal search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Tachibana's departure is not related to any financial performance, policy, or control issues or any disagreements on accounting or financial reporting matters.

Lumentum reaffirmed its fiscal fourth quarter 2018 outlook that was provided on May 2, 2018.

About Lumentum

Forward-Looking Statements

