Lumentum Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Results

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum" or the "Company") today reported results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 29, 2019.

"An eventful fourth quarter capped off an exciting fiscal 2019 during which we made significant progress against our strategic goals and achieved record results with revenue increasing 25% to more than $1.5 billion and operating margin expanding to more than 20%," said Alan Lowe, President and CEO. "With market leading positions in the growing telecom and 3D sensing markets, a datacom strategy that profitably benefits from growth in cloud and 5G wireless network deployments, a commercial lasers business that bucked market trends and grew to record levels, and a more profitable business model driven by the increased scale and synergies from the Oclaro acquisition, we are well positioned for fiscal 2020 and beyond."

Full Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights:

Net revenue for fiscal year 2019 was $1,565.3 million, with GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(37.9) million, or $(0.54) per diluted share. Net revenue for fiscal year 2018 was $1,247.7 million, with GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $241.5 million, or $3.82 per diluted share. GAAP results for fiscal year 2019 include the impact of the Oclaro acquisition starting from December 10, 2018, as well as related restructuring, write-downs, amortization of intangibles and other charges.

Non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2019 was $304.8 million, or $4.25 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2018 was $247.8 million, or $3.82 per diluted share.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Net revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 was $404.6 million, with GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(25.8) million, or $(0.34) per diluted share. Net revenue for the fiscal third quarter of 2019 was $432.9 million, with GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(74.3) million, or $(0.98) per diluted share. Net revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 was $301.1 million, with GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $25.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted share. GAAP results for fiscal year 2019 include the impact of the Oclaro acquisition starting from December 10, 2018, as well as related restructuring, write-downs, amortization of intangibles and other charges.

Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 was $70.8 million, or $0.92 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter of 2019 was $69.9 million, or $0.91 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 was $61.6 million, or $0.95 per diluted share.

The Company held $768.5 million in total cash and short-term investments at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019, up $71 million from third quarter of 2019.

Financial Overview – Fiscal Fourth Quarter Ended June 29, 2019



GAAP Results ($ in millions)

Q4

Q3

Q4

Change

FY 2019

FY 2019

FY 2018

Q/Q

Y/Y Net revenue $ 404.6

$ 432.9

$ 301.1

(6.5)%

34.4% Gross margin 21.5%

20.4%

31.7%

110bps

(1,020)bps Operating margin (loss) (3.4)%

(17.6)%

6.9%

1,420bps

(1,030)bps





















Non-GAAP Results ($ in millions)

Q4

Q3

Q4

Change

FY 2019

FY 2019

FY 2018

Q/Q

Y/Y Net revenue $ 404.6

$ 432.9

$ 301.1

(6.5)%

34.4% Gross margin 38.9%

39.0%

37.2%

(10)bps

170bps Operating margin 19.0%

17.8%

17.8%

120bps

120bps





Net Revenue by Segment ($ in millions)

Q4

% of

Q3

Q4

Change

FY 2019

Net Revenue

FY 2019

FY 2018

Q/Q

Y/Y Optical Communications $ 356.8

88.2%

$ 377.9

$ 244.9

(5.6)%

45.7% Lasers 47.8

11.8%

55.0

56.2

(13.1)%

(14.9)% Total $ 404.6

100.0%

$ 432.9

$ 301.1

(6.5)%

34.4%

Financial Overview – Fiscal Year Ended June 29, 2019



GAAP Results ($ in millions)

FY 2019

FY 2018

Change Y/Y Net revenue $ 1,565.3

$ 1,247.7

25.5% Gross margin 27.2%

34.6%

(740)bps Operating margin (1.4)%

11.2%

(1,260)bps























Non-GAAP Results ($ in millions)

FY 2019

FY 2018

Change Y/Y Net revenue $ 1,565.3

$ 1,247.7

25.5% Gross margin 39.5%

38.9%

60bps Operating margin 20.5%

19.7%

80bps





Net Revenue by Segment ($ in millions)

FY 2019

FY 2018

Change Y/Y Optical Communications $ 1,370.2

$ 1,059.2

29.4% Lasers 195.1

188.5

3.5% Total $ 1,565.3

$ 1,247.7

25.5%





The tables above provide comparisons of quarterly and annual results relative to prior periods, including sequential quarterly and year-over-year changes. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is contained in this release under the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." GAAP results for fiscal year 2019 include the impact of the Oclaro acquisition starting from December 10, 2018, as well as related restructuring, write-downs, amortization of intangibles and other charges.

On July 1, 2018, we adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606) using the modified retrospective method applied to all contracts that are not completed contracts at the date of initial adoption (i.e., July 1, 2018). Results for reporting periods after July 1, 2018 are presented under Topic 606, while prior period amounts are not adjusted and continue to be reported in accordance with our historic accounting under Topic 605. The adoption of Topic 606 did not have a material impact on the nature and timing of our revenues, consolidated statements of operations, cash flows, and balance sheet and therefore, we do not present results for the three months and full year ended June 29, 2019 under Topic 605.

Business Outlook

Lumentum expects the following for the fiscal first quarter 2020:

Net revenue in the range of $435 million to $455 million

Non-GAAP operating margin of 22.5% to 24.5%

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.12 to $1.26

We have not provided reconciliations from GAAP to non-GAAP measures for our outlook. A large portion of non-GAAP adjustments, such as stock-based compensation, inventory write down due to plans to exit certain product lines, acquisition related costs, integration related costs, amortization of acquired intangibles, amortization of fair value adjustments, restructuring charges, impairment charges, derivative liability adjustments, transferring product lines to Thailand, non-cash income tax expense and credits, and other costs and contingencies unrelated to current and future operations are by their nature highly volatile and we have low visibility as to the range that may be incurred in the future.

Conference Call

Lumentum will host a conference call on August 8, 2019, at 5:30 am PT/8:30 am ET. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the Lumentum website at http://investor.lumentum.com through August 15, 2019. Supporting materials outlining the Company's latest financial results will be posted on http://investor.lumentum.com under the "Events and Presentations" section concurrently with this earnings press release. This press release is being furnished as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at http://www.sec.gov/.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in Milpitas, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements and preliminary financial results contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contact Information





The following financial tables are presented in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise specified.

LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018 Net revenue $ 404.6



$ 301.1



$ 1,565.3



$ 1,247.7

Cost of sales 304.6



204.8



1,092.9



812.4

Amortization of acquired intangibles 13.2



0.8



46.5



3.2

Gross profit 86.8



95.5



425.9



432.1

Operating expenses:













Research and development 49.5



38.5



184.6



156.8

Selling, general and administrative 49.4



32.7



200.3



128.2

Restructuring and related charges 1.7



3.4



31.9



7.2

Impairment charges —



—



30.7



—

Total operating expenses 100.6



74.6



447.5



292.2

Income/(loss) from operations (13.8)



20.9



(21.6)



139.9

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative liability —



7.8



8.8



(0.8)

Interest and other income (expense), net (7.3)



(1.0)



(20.5)



(9.7)

Income/(loss) before income taxes (21.1)



27.7



(33.3)



129.4

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 4.7



(5.8)



3.1



(118.7)

Net income/(loss) (25.8)



33.5



(36.4)



248.1

















Items reconciling net income/(loss) to net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders:













Less: Cumulative dividends on Series A Preferred Stock —



(0.2)



(0.3)



(0.9)

Less: Earnings allocated to Series A Preferred Stock —



(0.8)



(1.2)



(5.7)

Net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders - Basic $ (25.8)



$ 32.5



$ (37.9)



$ 241.5

Add: Earnings allocated to Series A Preferred Stock —



0.8



—



—

Add/Less: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative liability on Series A Preferred Stock —



(7.8)



—



—

Add: Cumulative dividends on Series A Preferred Stock —



0.2



—



—

Net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders - Diluted $ (25.8)



$ 25.7



$ (37.9)



$ 241.5

















Net income/(loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:













Basic $ (0.34)



$ 0.52



$ (0.54)



$ 3.88

Diluted $ (0.34)



$ 0.40



$ (0.54)



$ 3.82

















Shares used to compute net income/(loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:













Basic 76.5



62.7



70.7



62.3

Diluted 76.5



65.0



70.7



63.3





(a) For the three and twelve months ended June 29, 2019, our diluted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders is the same as basic EPS as we are in net loss position. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, our diluted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders is calculated using the "if-converted" method because it is more dilutive, whereas for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, our diluted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders is calculated using the "treasury stock" method.

LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

















June 29, 2019



June 30, 2018

ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 432.6



$ 397.3

Short-term investments 335.9



314.2

Accounts receivable, net 238.0



197.1

Inventories 228.8



174.1

Prepayments and other current assets 97.5



44.5

Total current assets 1,332.8



1,127.2

Property, plant and equipment, net 433.3



306.9

Goodwill 368.9



11.3

Other intangible assets, net 395.4



7.0

Deferred income taxes 169.6



125.6

Other non-current assets 16.6



3.5

Total assets $ 2,716.6



$ 1,581.5

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 160.8



$ 126.5

Accrued payroll and related expenses 42.3



31.5

Accrued expenses 46.7



33.9

Term loan, current 5.0



—

Other current liabilities 39.2



22.1

Total current liabilities 294.0



214.0

Convertible notes 351.9



334.2

Term loan, non-current 484.0



—

Derivative liability —



52.4

Deferred tax liability 55.9



0.3

Other non-current liabilities 33.7



18.7

Total liabilities 1,219.5



619.6

Redeemable convertible preferred stock:





Non-controlling interest redeemable convertible Series A Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized shares; zero and 35,805 shares issued and outstanding as of June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively —



35.8

Total redeemable convertible preferred stock —



35.8

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.001 par value, 990,000,000 authorized shares, 76,653,478 and 62,790,087 shares issued and outstanding as of June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively 0.1



0.1

Additional paid-in capital 1,360.8



753.2

Retained earnings 129.1



166.4

Accumulated other comprehensive income 7.1



6.4

Total stockholders' equity 1,497.1



926.1

Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity $ 2,716.6



$ 1,581.5



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, Lumentum provides investors with gross margin, gross profit, operating margin (loss), operating income (loss), income (loss) before income taxes and certain expenses, net income (loss), and net income (loss) per share on a non-GAAP basis. Lumentum believes this non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into the Company's on-going cash generation and has therefore chosen to provide this information to investors for a more consistent basis of comparison and to help them evaluate the results of the Company's on-going operations and enable more meaningful period to period comparisons. Specifically, the Company believes that providing this information allows investors to better understand the Company's cash flows and, importantly, to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by management to evaluate and measure such cash flows. However, these measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release should not be considered in isolation from measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, many of the adjustments to our GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements reported by other companies.

Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per share exclude (i) stock-based compensation, (ii) inventory write-downs due to cancelled programs, plans to exit certain lines of business and other costs and contingencies unrelated to current and future operations, (iii) acquisition related costs, (iv) integration related costs, (v) amortization of acquired intangibles, (vi) amortization of fair value adjustments, (vii) restructuring and related charges, (viii) impairment charges, (ix) non-cash interest expense, (x) unrealized gain (loss) on derivative liability, (xi) transferring product lines to Thailand, and (xii) non-cash income tax provision impacts, for example, a release of a U.S. valuation allowance, and the write down of deferred tax assets due to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The presentation of these and other similar items in Lumentum's non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual.

A quantitative reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial data with respect to historical periods is included in the supplemental financial table attached to this press release.

LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)









































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

June 29, 2019

March 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018



















Gross profit on GAAP basis $ 86.8



$ 88.3



$ 95.5



$ 425.9



$ 432.1

Stock-based compensation (3) 3.4



3.2



3.1



15.1



12.6

Inventory write down due to product lines exit (7) 1.4



19.4



—



20.8



7.0

Integration related costs 3.8



2.8



—



6.6



—

Amortization of acquired intangibles 13.3



28.1



0.8



46.6



3.2

Amortization of fair value adjustments (4) 38.8



14.5



—



54.6



—

Other charges (1) 9.9



12.5



12.7



48.9



30.2

Gross profit on non-GAAP basis $ 157.4



$ 168.8



$ 112.1



$ 618.5



$ 485.1

Gross margin on non-GAAP basis 38.9%



39.0%



37.2%



39.5%



38.9%





















Research and development on GAAP basis $ 49.5



$ 57.7



$ 38.5



$ 184.6



$ 156.8

Stock-based compensation (3) (3.1)



(4.5)



(3.7)



(13.8)



(14.2)

Other charges —



(0.4)



(0.6)



(0.7)



(2.0)

Research and development on non-GAAP basis $ 46.4



$ 52.8



$ 34.2



$ 170.1



$ 140.6





















Selling, general and administrative on GAAP basis $ 49.4



$ 55.2



$ 32.7



$ 200.3



$ 128.2

Stock-based compensation (3) (7.7)



(8.3)



(4.9)



(41.8)



(20.0)

Acquisition related costs (0.3)



(2.2)



(2.1)



(15.6)



(4.8)

Integration related costs (1.7)



(1.3)



—



(3.0)



—

Amortization of acquired intangibles (3.6)



(3.6)



—



(8.0)



—

Other charges (1.8)



(0.8)



(1.4)



(4.1)



(5.1)

Selling, general and administrative on non-GAAP basis $ 34.3



$ 39.0



$ 24.3



$ 127.8



$ 98.3





















Income/(loss) from operations on GAAP basis $ (13.8)



$ (76.4)



$ 20.9



$ (21.6)



$ 139.9

Stock-based compensation (3) 14.2



16.0



11.7



70.7



46.8

Inventory write down due to product lines exit (7) 1.4



19.4



—



20.8



7.0

Acquisition related costs 0.3



2.2



2.1



15.6



4.8

Integration related costs 5.5



4.1



—



9.6



—

Amortization of acquired intangibles 16.9



31.7



0.8



54.6



3.2

Amortization of fair value adjustments (4) 38.8



14.5



—



54.6



—

Restructuring and related charges (2) 1.7



21.1



3.4



31.9



7.2

Impairment charge (6) —



30.7



—



30.7



—

Other charges (1) 11.7



13.7



14.7



53.7



37.3

Income from operations on non-GAAP basis $ 76.7



$ 77.0



$ 53.6



$ 320.6



$ 246.2

Operating margin on non-GAAP basis 19.0%



17.8%



17.8%



20.5%



19.7%





















Interest and other (expense) income, net on GAAP basis $ (7.3)



$ (6.1)



$ (1.0)



$ (20.5)



$ (9.7)

Other interest and (income) expense adjustments (5) —



(2.5)



—



(0.5)



(0.1)

Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes and term loan 4.9



4.8



4.3



18.5



16.7











































Interest and other (expense) income, net on non-GAAP basis $ (2.4)



$ (3.8)



$ 3.3



$ (2.5)



$ 6.9





















Income/(loss) before income taxes on GAAP basis $ (21.1)



$ (82.5)



$ 27.7



$ (33.3)



$ 129.4

Stock-based compensation (3) 14.2



16.0



11.7



70.7



46.8

Inventory write down due to product lines exit (7) 1.4



19.4



—



20.8



7.0

Acquisition related costs 0.3



2.2



2.1



15.6



4.8

Integration related costs 5.5



4.1



—



9.6



—

Amortization of acquired intangibles 16.9



31.7



0.8



54.6



3.2

Amortization of fair value adjustments (4) 38.8



14.5



—



54.6



—

Restructuring and related charges (2) 1.7



21.1



3.4



31.9



7.2

Impairment charge (6) —



30.7



—



30.7



—

Other interest and (income) expense adjustments (5) —



(2.5)



—



(0.5)



(0.1)

Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes and term loan 4.9



4.8



4.3



18.5



16.7

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative liability —



—



(7.8)



(8.8)



0.8

Other charges (1) 11.7



13.7



14.7



53.7



37.3

Income before income taxes on non-GAAP basis $ 74.3



$ 73.2



$ 56.9



$ 318.1



$ 253.1





















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes on GAAP basis $ 4.7



$ (8.2)



$ (5.8)



$ 3.1



$ (118.7)

Income tax adjustments (1.2)



11.5



1.1



10.2



124.0

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes on non-GAAP basis $ 3.5



$ 3.3



$ (4.7)



$ 13.3



$ 5.3





















Net income/(loss) on GAAP basis $ (25.8)



$ (74.3)



$ 33.5



$ (36.4)



$ 248.1

Stock-based compensation (3) 14.2



16.0



11.7



70.7



46.8

Inventory write down due to product lines exit (7) 1.4



19.4



—



20.8



7.0

Acquisition related costs 0.3



2.2



2.1



15.6



4.8

Integration related costs 5.5



4.1



—



9.6



—

Amortization of acquired intangibles 16.9



31.7



0.8



54.6



3.2

Amortization of fair value adjustments (4) 38.8



14.5



—



54.6



—

Restructuring and related charges (2) 1.7



21.1



3.4



31.9



7.2

Impairment charge (6) —



30.7



—



30.7



—

Other interest and (income) expense adjustments (5) —



(2.5)



—



(0.5)



(0.1)

Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes and term loan 4.9



4.8



4.3



18.5



16.7

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative liability —



—



(7.8)



(8.8)



0.8

Other charges (1) 11.7



13.7



14.7



53.7



37.3

Income tax adjustments 1.2



(11.5)



(1.1)



(10.2)



(124.0)

Net income on non-GAAP basis $ 70.8



$ 69.9



$ 61.6



$ 304.8



$ 247.8





















Net income per share on non-GAAP basis $ 0.92



$ 0.91



$ 0.95



$ 4.25



$ 3.82





















Shares used in per share calculation - diluted on GAAP basis 76.5



76.2



65.0



70.7



63.3

Non-GAAP adjustment (8) 0.6



0.5



—



0.6



—

Effect of diluted securities from Series A Preferred Stock (9) —



—



—



0.5



1.5

Shares used in per share calculation - diluted on non-GAAP basis 77.1



76.7



65.0



71.8



64.8

