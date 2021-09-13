Lumentum Announces Industry-First SmartTuning Multi-Source Agreement for Self-Tuning Optics to Enhance 5G Mobile Networks

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, today announced the formation of the SmartTuning Multi-Source Agreement (MSA) group with other industry suppliers to standardize an interoperable self-tuning feature for full-band tunable dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) pluggable optical transceivers.

Simplified and automated optical solutions are critical to addressing the rapidly growing demand for high-capacity 5G and next-generation mobile networks. The SmartTuning MSA supports this by standardizing the self-tuning feature which will enable multi-vendor interoperability to aid the scale of 5G fronthaul applications.

"With the SmartTuning MSA, 5G mobile service providers will be able to better optimize their network architectures with easy-to-integrate, cost-effective, and automated optical networking solutions," said Justin Abbott, Lumentum Director of Product Line Management, Telecom Transmission. "This development should also accelerate the expansion of 5G network infrastructure by enabling more network automation, which results in less technician time in the field and lower ongoing network operating costs."

In contrast to fixed wavelength transceivers, tunable solutions require only a single part number allowing for easier forecasting and inventory management. Incorporating the plug-and-play, self-tunable feature adds an extra layer of automation which further simplifies network installation and operation practices. Self-tunable DWDM pluggables eliminate the need for labeling or tracking fibers, reducing the overall operational cost for service providers. Additionally, the self-tuning functionality does not require new integration–within systems, the function can be enabled or disabled. To learn more or to participate, visit the SmartTunable MSA website.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Contact Information:

Investors: Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; [email protected]

Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; [email protected]

SOURCE Lumentum

Related Links

https://www.lumentum.com

