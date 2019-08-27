Lumentum Announces Penny Herscher as New Board Chair

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, today announced the appointment of Penny Herscher as chair of its board of directors.

"Penny has been an invaluable resource and trusted advisor on Lumentum's board since our inception when we spun off from JDSU," said Alan Lowe, President and CEO. "I look forward to working with Penny even more closely in her new role as board chair to deliver increasing value for our stakeholders."

"I am honored to have been appointed the chair of Lumentum's board of directors," said Ms. Herscher. "I am more optimistic than ever about Lumentum's opportunities—the world is increasingly reliant on Lumentum's leadership in photonic solutions across multiple, high-growth industries. I look forward to working with Alan and the board to continue to serve our customers and return value to our stockholders and employees."

Ms. Herscher is a seasoned technology public company board director, executive and entrepreneur, with more than 15 years of experience as a high-tech CEO in Silicon Valley and more than 10 years of experience serving on public company boards of directors. She was one of the founding board members of Lumentum as it spun out of JDSU in 2015 to form the highly successful photonics leader it is today. She currently also serves on the boards of Faurecia SA, Verint, and PROS Holdings, Inc. Ms. Herscher previously served as CEO of FirstRain, a privately held company in the unstructured data analytics space, as CEO of Simplex Solutions, a publicly traded electronic design automation company and in C-level and senior executive positions for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. and Synopsys, Inc.

