Lumentum Announces Upcoming Investor Events
Nov 18, 2021, 16:05 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is currently scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor events:
|
Event:
|
Nasdaq 45th London Investor Conference
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
|
Presentation Time:
|
12:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time
|
Event:
|
Raymond James 2021 Technology Investors Conference
|
Date:
|
Monday, December 6, 2021
|
Presentation Time:
|
9:40 a.m. Eastern Time
|
Event:
|
Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
|
Presentation Time:
|
9:10 a.m. Eastern Time
|
Event:
|
D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser & Optical Conference
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
|
Meeting Availability:
|
9:00 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time
A webcast of each presentation, where available, will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com.
About Lumentum
Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.
