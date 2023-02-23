Lumentum Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Lumentum

Feb 23, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that company management is currently scheduled to participate in the following investor events:

Event:                       

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date:                         

Thursday, March 9, 2023

Webcast Link:           

https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/YQbTC4xD4YHlXlD3CO4FQ6?domain=cc.webcasts.com

Presentation Time:       

8:35 a.m. Pacific Time


Event:                         

Loop Capital Virtual Investor Conference

Date:                           

Monday, March 13, 2023

Meeting Availability:     

7:00 a.m.  – 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Institutional investors interested in participating in these events should contact their representative at these firms.

About Lumentum 

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Contacts:

Investors:         

Kathy Ta, 408-750-3853; [email protected]

Media:             

Christina Itzkowitz, 781-929-0565; [email protected]

Category:         

Financial

SOURCE Lumentum

