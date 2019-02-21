Lumentum Honored In 2019 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") announced today that the TrueFlex Twin 8x24 next-generation contentionless MxN Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS) was an honoree in the 2019 Lightwave Innovation Reviews program in the Optical Subsystems Category.

Presented annually by Lightwave, the Lightwave Innovation Reviews program distinguishes top products and solutions available within the optical networking industry as determined by a stellar panel of third-party judges. Judges include industry executives and analysts from a wide variety of service providers, technology developers, industry analysts, and journalists.

"On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate our honorees," said Lightwave Group Publisher Alan Bergstein. "This prestigious program allows Lightwave to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products and solutions in the optical networking industry. Our 2019 Honorees are an outstanding example of companies who are making an impact."

"Lumentum is honored to receive this prestigious Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program Award for the TrueFlex® Twin 8x24 next-generation contentionless MxN WSS," said Doug Alteen, senior vice president and general manager, Telecom Transport. "This award recognizes a breakthrough technology and sub-system configuration that offers network operators a higher performance alternative to the multicast switch, thus enabling Colorless, Directionless, Contentionless (CDC) Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer (ROADM) networks to scale with sustained future growth in traffic. This acknowledgment is a good example of our focus on accelerating photonic innovation."

The Innovation Reviews are judged based on the following criteria:

Originality

Innovation

Positive impact on the customer

How well it addresses a new or existing requirement

Novelty of approach

Cost-effectiveness

About Lightwave

For more than 30 years, Lightwave (www.lightwaveonline.com) has delivered trusted technical, application and business insights to senior-level decision makers for optical communications worldwide. Lightwave serves technology vendors, communications carriers and major enterprises with a complete and nuanced picture of the optical communications business environment. Lightwave is a valued information source for information related to FTTx, networking, equipment design, MSO optics, and test and measurement for corporate executives, department heads, project managers, network engineers and others making strategic decisions that are critical to the success of their businesses. Lightwave is a unit of PennWell Corporation.

About The 2019 Lightwave Innovation Reviews program

The Lightwave Innovation Reviews is in its fourth year of recognizing and celebrating the industry's most unique products and solutions that help optical communications professionals worldwide drive improvements and innovation in optical technology. Executives at Ciena, Intel, Lumentum, LightCounting Market Research, and Adva were among the third-party judges for the 2019 Innovation Reviews. Criteria used in the Innovation Reviews rankings include, first and foremost, unique technology or application thereof, innovation, ease of use, efficiency, reliability and contribution to profitability.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum's optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum's lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in Milpitas, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

