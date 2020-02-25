Lumentum Honored in 2020 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") announced today that its family of 980 nanometer (nm) single-mode pump lasers were recognized in the Optical Components Category by the judges of the 2020 Lightwave Innovation Reviews .

Held annually, the Lightwave Innovation Reviews program distinguishes the best optical networking products, services, and technology in the industry. Technology developers are invited to submit new or recently improved products or services for review by an independent panel of judges that include executives and industry analysts. Judges select winners based on originality, innovation, positive customer impact, novel approach, and cost-effectiveness.

"It's a great honor for Lumentum to receive the prestigious Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program Award," said Doug Alteen, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Telecom Transport. "This recognition is a testament to how our breakthrough technology and continuous innovation supports the ever-growing demand for higher-capacity and scalability within ROADM networks."

About the Products

Lumentum's breakthrough series of single-mode pump lasers address the needs of the next-generation of high-speed optical networks by delivering significantly higher output power and improved efficiency, reaching the maximum kink-free power of 1100 mW. The series includes a range of products optimized for different customer applications. The S29 and M29 modules provide customers with the lowest power consumption through their semi-cooled operation at 45°C, which significantly reduces thermoelectric cooler power consumption. The small form factor M31 module generates 900 mW of operating power through a highly efficient, low power consumption design. For applications requiring the highest operating power of 1000 mW, customers can select the cooled S32 module which still maintains low power consumption and high efficiency. These modules meet the rigorous telecommunications industry requirements, including Telcordia GR-468-CORE for hermetic 980 nm pump modules.

About Lightwave

Through our integrated media portfolio, Lightwave delivers content focused on fiber optics and optoelectronics, the technologies that enable the growth, integration and improved performance of voice, data and video communications networks and services. Our experienced editorial team provides trusted technology, application and market insights to corporate executives, department heads, project managers, network engineers and technical managers at equipment suppliers, service providers and major end-user organizations. Our unique ability to inform our audience's business-critical decisions is based in our 35+ year relationship with the entire optical community—technology vendors, communications carriers and major enterprises—and our recognition of the interplay among its members.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

