Lumentum Introduces a Broad Portfolio of Tunable Optical Transceivers Serving Network Edge Evolution

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, today announced it will highlight its portfolio of full band optical tunable transceivers in a live product demonstration, including 10G optical transport network (OTN) SFP+, 25G T-SFP28, and 100G coherent CFP2-DCO bi-directional (BiDi) transceiver modules at the 2023 Optical Fiber Communication Conference (OFC) in San Diego, California from March 5 - 9, 2023.

Driven by the evolving needs of 5G deployments and distributed access architectures (DAA), full band tunable optical transceivers offer compelling advantages compared to fixed-wavelength transceivers.

"We are excited to introduce and demonstrate Lumentum's broad range of tunable transceiver modules at OFC," said Justin Abbott, Lumentum's Director of Product Line Management, Transmission. "With our latest products, we simplify, expand, and deliver cost-effective solutions essential for growth at the network edge, including for telecommunications carriers in the cable MSO and 5G space as they speed up connectivity in their deployments."

Lumentum's 25G T-SFP28 product incorporates MSA-compliant SmartTunable technology to simplify field deployment tasks by adopting self-tuning algorithms. It leverages the company's substantial installed base of manufacturing capacity to meet the rapid growth anticipated from 5G applications. Lumentum's 25G TSFP28 is expected to be in production and available to customers by the end of March 2023.

Lumentum is also introducing the industry's first 100G CFP2-DCO BiDi and 10G OTN modules to address capacity and reach challenges within DAA rollouts. The 100G CFP2-DCO BiDi is a unique product that allows capacity increases that utilize only a single fiber. The 10G OTN SFP+ provides a solution that can reach up to 100 km, compared to other solutions which are limited to 80 km. Increasing the span length allows network operators to realize significant cost savings in architectures where long spans are needed, such as in rural broadband deployment.

Live Tunable Demonstrations in OFC Booth #3415

Lumentum will demonstrate its full band tunable optical transceiver modules for dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) applications, which meet the rapidly evolving demands of the network edge. These modules can be used in extended operational and environmental applications. The demonstration includes:

25G T-SFP28 : A unique industrial (-40 to +85 C) temperature-capable 25G T-SFP28 DWDM transceiver that adopts the benefits of smart tuning and remote sensing for autonomous commissioning and remote network management.





10G OTN SFP+ : An OTN SFP+ transceiver with an integrated forward error correction (FEC) engine that supports extended-reach applications without an erbium-doped fiber amplifier (EDFA). The transceiver can interoperate with any open DWDM line system and transparently carry a native 10G LAN PHY payload with a carrier-grade DWDM OTN interface.





100G Coherent CFP2-DCO BiDi: A reflection-tolerant coherent optical transceiver for bi-directional DWDM transmission over a single fiber, addressing the challenges of link capacity, simplification, and cost.

