Lumentum Introduces Pump Laser Series That Delivers Breakthrough Advantages

MILPITAS, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced a breakthrough series of four advanced 980 nanometer (nm) single-mode pump lasers, adding to its already extensive portfolio. This next-generation series employs a revolutionary chip that inherits Lumentum's proprietary high-reliability technology supplying significantly higher output power and efficiency.

"The breakthrough 1100 mW output power, low power consumption, and reduced form factor will enable customers to deploy high power and high-density EDFAs into ROADM blades," said Doug Alteen, senior vice president, general manager, Telecom Transport. "Lumentum is supporting customers to meet their ever-growing demand for capacity and scalability driven by the C and C+L ROADM network evolution. This achievement is the result of continuous development of foundational Gallium Arsenide core chip technology. We concentrate on high-reliability diode laser that serves diverse applications in telecommunications, industrial lasers, and 3D sensing."

The series of leading-edge single-mode pump lasers includes S32, S29, M31, and M29 devices. The S29 and M29 modules operate under semi-cooled conditions of 45°C and significantly reduce strain on thermoelectric coolers (TECs), providing customers with the lowest power consumption. The M31 module is a highly efficient and low power consumption small-form-factor packaged pump laser that generates 900 mW operating power. For applications requiring the highest operating power of 1000 mW, customers can select the S32 module cooled pump with low power consumption and high efficiency.

These modules meet the rigorous telecommunications industry requirements, including Telcordia GR-468-CORE for hermetic 980 nm pump modules. All four new pump laser series meet industry standards and qualification and will start high-volume production in March 2019.

"The maximum kink-free power of new pumps can reach 1100 mW with improved efficiency by >30% from prior the generation," said Victor Rossin, Lumentum Distinguished Technical Staff. "It significantly reduces power consumption of high power pump lasers in both 14-pin and 10-pin butterfly packages."

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum's optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum's lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in Milpitas, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

