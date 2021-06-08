Lumentum Partners With Ericsson, Nokia, And Other Industry Participants In Mobile Optical Pluggables (MOPA) Joint Technical Paper

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, announced its participation in a joint technical paper on Mobile Optical Pluggables (MOPA) with market-leading system providers Ericsson and Nokia and other industry participants.

"As high-capacity and cost-effective optical solutions are critical to 5G and next-generation mobile networks, we are excited to participate in defining industry requirements which will both help the industry advance and increase the market opportunities for our highly differentiated full-band tunable pluggable transceiver platform," said Justin Abbott, Lumentum Director of Product Line Management, Transmission. "Lumentum has a long history of innovation in high-speed full-band tunable pluggable transceivers, pioneering the category more than a decade ago. We are well-positioned to meet customer needs in 5G and next-generation mobile networks."

Driven by the broad global 5G buildouts, MOPA aims to accomplish a common view and understanding in the industry regarding which optical solutions are required for 5G transport, such as fronthaul and backhaul. This serves to improve the current challenge for operators, system vendors, and optical pluggable suppliers to make the right technology choices and focus on the most relevant needs. MOPA benefits the ecosystem to ensure timely, cost-efficient, and optimized architectures.

For the first time as a joint industry initiative, the MOPA paper describes common optical requirements for mobile transport networks. It includes Mobile Optical Blueprints, which are network solution descriptions documenting use cases with the optical pluggable and passive optical components, such as wavelength division multiplexing and optical power splitter implementing these use cases, with high-level optical requirements.

