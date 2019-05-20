Lumentum Provides Update on U.S. Department of Commerce Entity List Designation of Huawei and Affiliates and the Impact to Fiscal Fourth Quarter Ending June 29, 2019 Outlook

MILPITAS, Calif., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum" or the "Company") today announced it intends to fully comply with the recent United States Department of Commerce imposed license requirements for the export, reexport and/or in-country transfer of all items subject to U.S. export control regulations to Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and designated affiliates of Huawei ("Huawei"). Lumentum has discontinued all shipments to Huawei effective as of the date the licensing requirements went into effect and cannot predict when it will be able to resume shipments.

The financial guidance ranges Lumentum provided for its fourth quarter 2019 in the Company's fiscal third quarter earnings release and earnings conference call on May 7, 2019 did not contemplate this Department of Commerce order, the discontinuation of sales to Huawei, or the time required to repurpose manufacturing capacity to other customers. Accordingly, the Company is providing revised net revenue, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP diluted net income per share expectations.

Updated and prior business outlook for fiscal fourth quarter 2019:



Updated Range Prior Range Net revenue $375 million to $390 million $405 million to $425 million Non-GAAP operating margin 15.5% to 17.0% 18.0% to 20.0% Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $0.65 to $0.77 $0.85 to $1.00

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, sales to Huawei represented 11% of total revenue. For the fiscal third quarter of 2019, ended March 30, 2019, sales to Huawei represented approximately 18% of total revenue and for fiscal year 2019 year to date sales to Huawei represented approximately 15% of total revenue.

We have not provided reconciliations from GAAP to non-GAAP measures for our outlook. A large portion of non-GAAP adjustments, such as derivative liability adjustments, restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, litigation, acquisition-related costs, non-cash income tax expense and credits, and other costs and contingencies unrelated to current and future operations are by their nature highly volatile, and we have low visibility as to the range that may be incurred in the future.

