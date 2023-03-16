Lumentum Receives "Excellent Core Partner Award" from FiberHome

Advancing digital connections through innovative optical transport and transmission products and exceptional performance

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, has received the 2022 Excellent Core Partner Award from FiberHome Telecommunications Technologies Co. Ltd. ("FiberHome"), a leading information and communication network products and solution provider.

This award is the highest honor given by FiberHome, with only a small percentage of its 1000+ suppliers selected for their outstanding business performance. Lumentum was also one of seven recipients in the telecom optical components space, recognized as a critical supplier of innovative optical technology and products for high-speed communications networks.

"We are honored to receive this award from FiberHome," said Vince Retort, Lumentum Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "I am proud to be part of an incredible team that strives to make our customers' mission of advancing digital connections a reality, by consistently exceeding expectations and providing a comprehensive, innovative, vertically-integrated portfolio. "

Lumentum provides FiberHome with a wide range of solutions, including transmission and transport modules that support flexible network management. Its products include wavelength selective switching, 100G/200G/400G/800G modules and components, tunables, and passives. FiberHome deploys Lumentum's market-proven solutions globally to enable high-speed data networks.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

