Lumentum Reports Passing of Board Chairman Martin A. Kaplan

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today shares with great sadness the recent passing of the Chairman of Lumentum's Board of Directors, Martin A. Kaplan.

"Marty served our Board with great passion and commitment and brought incredible business acumen to the company. He was a mentor and a wise advisor but also so much more, a friend and truly amazing human being who will be greatly missed," said Alan Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lumentum. "On behalf of Lumentum, we send the Kaplan family our most heartfelt condolences and sympathy."

Marty Kaplan served on the Lumentum Board of Directors since the company spun off from JDS Uniphase Corporation in August 2015, and prior to that, on the Board of JDS Uniphase since 1997.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in Milpitas, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com .

Contact





Investors: Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; investor.relations@lumentum.com Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

SOURCE Lumentum

Related Links

https://www.lumentum.com

