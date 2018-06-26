Lumentum Showcases Photonic Solutions For Telecom And Datacom Networks At NGON & DCI Europe 2018

Lumentum CTO, Brandon Collings to Present on Next-gen ROADM Networks

News provided by

Lumentum

02:00 ET

MILPITAS, Calif., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") will showcase its broad portfolio of photonic components, modules, and systems at the 20th anniversary of NGON & DCI Europe 2018 from June 26 – 28, 2018, in Nice, France at the Palais des Congrès Acropolis, in the Lumentum stand #16. Lumentum will display a full complement of high-performing and field-proven optical modules and transceivers, long-haul metro, and datacenter interconnect solutions.

Additionally, Lumentum thought-leader, CTO, Brandon Collings will present among industry-leaders on the opportunities and challenges facing next-generation optical networks.

Wednesday, June 27, 2018

  • Intra Data Centre Technology: Limitations and Prospects -- Panelist -- Brandon Collings, CTO -- 2:00 pm to 2:40 pm.
  • Efficiently Supporting Relentless Capacity Growth in Next Generation ROADM Networks – Speaker -- Brandon Collings -- CTO – 3:40 pm to 4:00 pm.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser customers worldwide.  Lumentum's optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network.  Lumentum's commercial lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities.  Lumentum is headquartered in Milpitas, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide.  For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Contact
Investors:       Chris Coldren, 408-404-0606; investor.relations@lumentum.com
Media:             Greg Kaufman, 408-546-4235; media@lumentum.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumentum-showcases-photonic-solutions-for-telecom-and-datacom-networks-at-ngon--dci-europe-2018-300672097.html

SOURCE Lumentum

Related Links

https://www.lumentum.com

Also from this source

Jun 07, 2018, 16:05 ET Lumentum Announces CFO Transition And Appoints Interim CFO

May 22, 2018, 16:05 ET Lumentum To Present At 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Lumentum Showcases Photonic Solutions For Telecom And Datacom Networks At NGON & DCI Europe 2018

News provided by

Lumentum

02:00 ET