MILPITAS, Calif., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") will showcase its broad portfolio of photonic components, modules, and systems at the 20th anniversary of NGON & DCI Europe 2018 from June 26 – 28, 2018, in Nice, France at the Palais des Congrès Acropolis, in the Lumentum stand #16. Lumentum will display a full complement of high-performing and field-proven optical modules and transceivers, long-haul metro, and datacenter interconnect solutions.
Additionally, Lumentum thought-leader, CTO, Brandon Collings will present among industry-leaders on the opportunities and challenges facing next-generation optical networks.
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
- Intra Data Centre Technology: Limitations and Prospects -- Panelist -- Brandon Collings, CTO -- 2:00 pm to 2:40 pm.
- Efficiently Supporting Relentless Capacity Growth in Next Generation ROADM Networks – Speaker -- Brandon Collings -- CTO – 3:40 pm to 4:00 pm.
About Lumentum
Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser customers worldwide. Lumentum's optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum's commercial lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in Milpitas, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.
Contact
Investors: Chris Coldren, 408-404-0606; investor.relations@lumentum.com
Media: Greg Kaufman, 408-546-4235; media@lumentum.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumentum-showcases-photonic-solutions-for-telecom-and-datacom-networks-at-ngon--dci-europe-2018-300672097.html
SOURCE Lumentum
Share this article