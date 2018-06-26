Lumentum Showcases Photonic Solutions For Telecom And Datacom Networks At NGON & DCI Europe 2018

Additionally, Lumentum thought-leader, CTO, Brandon Collings will present among industry-leaders on the opportunities and challenges facing next-generation optical networks.

Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Intra Data Centre Technology: Limitations and Prospects -- Panelist -- Brandon Collings , CTO -- 2:00 pm to 2:40 pm .

, CTO -- . Efficiently Supporting Relentless Capacity Growth in Next Generation ROADM Networks – Speaker -- Brandon Collings -- CTO – 3:40 pm to 4:00 pm .

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser customers worldwide. Lumentum's optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum's commercial lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in Milpitas, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

