Lumentum Thought Leaders To Present At OFC 2019

MILPITAS, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that several of its technical experts will present at the 2019 Optical Networking and Communication Conference & Exhibition (OFC) in San Diego, Calif. During the technical conference and show exhibition, Lumentum industry experts will give presentations on contributed papers, and participate in panels, workshops, short courses, and technical sessions focused on accelerating photonic innovation and leading the conversation on next-generation technology in optical + communications.

Sunday, March 3, 2019

"High Noon: Silicon Photonics vs. Rest of the World" – Workshop – Bart Fondeur -- Distinguished Technical Staff – 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm – Room 6C

-- Distinguished Technical Staff – – Room 6C "Datacenter Optics Reliability: Can We Standardize Requirements, and Can They be Relaxed Given Redundancies and <~5-Year Lifetimes?" – Workshop – Bill Ovenstone -- Director of Reliability and Qualifications – 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm – Room 6E

Monday, March 4, 2019

"Ultra-High-speed Quantum-well Semiconductor Lasers" – Tutorial – Kazuhisa Uomi -- Senior Chief Engineer – 10:30 am to 11:30 am – Room 6E

– Room 6E "Introduction to Pluggable Optics" – Short Course – Sharon Hall -- Senior Director of Product Line Management – 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm – 30D

-- Senior Director of Product Line Management – – 30D "High Speed Modulators" – Presider – Kouji Nakahara -- Senior Engineer – 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm – Room 1

-- Senior Engineer – – – Room 1 "53-Gbaud PAM4 Differential Drive of a Conventional EA/DFB toward Driver-amplifier-less Optical Transceiver" – Presenter – Koichiro Adachi , Senior Researcher – 6:00 pm to 6:15 pm – Room 1

Tuesday, March 5, 2019

"Hot Topics in Data Center Optics: Emerging Standards/MSAs, Silicon Photonics, 400G and Beyond" – Panelist – Kohichi Tamura -- Senior Director, Module Engineering – 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm – Room 4

Wednesday, March 6, 2019

"Defining Key Areas for Industry Roadmap Development" – Moderator – Brandon Collings -- Chief Technology Officer – 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm – Theater II, Hall E

-- Chief Technology Officer – – – Theater II, Hall E Photonic Society of Chinese-Americans Workshop and Social Networking Event: "What Applications are Going to Drive Next Optics Developments" – Speaker – Dr. Andre Wong -- Vice President of Product Line Management, 3D sensing – 5:00 pm to 5:30 pm – Room 17B

Thursday, March 7, 2019

"High-Volume Applications of 3-D Sensing in Consumer and Automotive Markets" – Presenter – Brandon Collings -- Chief Technology Officer – 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm - Theater II, Hall E

