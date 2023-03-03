Lumentum Thought Leaders to Present at OFC 2023

SAN JOSE, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, today announced that several of its thought leaders will participate in technical sessions and panel discussions at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference (OFC) being held in San Diego, California from March 5 - 9, 2023. Lumentum speakers will discuss industry trends accelerating the transition to 800G and beyond, and enabling cost-effective capacity growth, performance and revenue potential for coherent optical networks.

Presentations and Papers

"225-Gbps PAM4 Operation Using Lumped-Electrode-Type EA-DFB Laser for 5- and 10-km Transmission With Low TDECQ"

Monday, March 6, 2023 - 11:00 am – 11:15 am PST , Room 6C

Hideaki Asakura , Lumentum Senior Engineer Specialist, R&D, Datacom

"Ultrahigh Speed EA-DFB Lasers Beyond 200 Gbps per Lane"

Monday, March 6, 2023 - 11:45 am – 12:15 pm PST , Room 6C

Kazuhiko Naoe , Lumentum Director, R&D, Datacom

"10-km Transmission of 106-Gb/s PAM4 With Directly Modulated DFB Lasers in the CWDM Range"

Monday, March 6, 2023 - 12:15 pm – 12:30 pm PST , Room 6C

Shuhei Ohno , Lumentum Optical Engineer, Datacom

"LITE 2023: Lumentum Investor Technology Event"

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 - 7:00 am – 9:45 am PST , Hard Rock Hotel San Diego

Lumentum Leadership Team

"MW Panel III: 800G / 128GBaud Pluggable Coherent - Key Technologies and Applications"

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm PST , Theater I

Wupen Yuen, Lumentum Senior Vice President and General Manager Telecom Transmission

"Promises, Prospects and Challenges of VCSELs for Data Center Interconnects, Free-Space Communication"

Thursday, March 9, 2023 - 8:00 am – 10:00 am PST , Room 6C

Cy Lu , Lumentum Senior Engineering Development Manager, Imaging and Sensing

"Perspectives on the Future of ROADM Technologies and Architectures for Next-Gen Networks"

Thursday, March 9, 2023 - 10:30 am – 12:00 pm PST , Theater I

Peter Roorda , Lumentum Vice President, Product Line Management, Telecom Transport

"Mobile Optics (MOPA) for the 6G Era"

Thursday, March 9, 2023 - 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm PST , Theater III

Ernest Muhigana, Lumentum Consortium Representative and Product Strategy Advocate, CTO Office

"3D Sensing in High Volume Consumer and Automotive Applications"

Thursday, March 9, 2023 - 2:45 pm – 3:45 pm PST , Theater I

Matthew Everett , Lumentum Senior Director, Product Line Management, Imaging and Sensing

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications, including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California, with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Contact Information:

Investors: Kathy Ta, 408-750-3853; [email protected]

Media: Christina Itzkowitz, 781-929-0565; [email protected]

SOURCE Lumentum