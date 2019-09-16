Lumentum To Exhibit At Nine Tradeshows In The Next Four Months

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced its presence at nine tradeshows in Europe, Japan, and North America in the next four months. Lumentum will display a wide-array of advanced products and solutions addressing the optical communications, 3D sensing, and laser materials processing markets. Attendance at these shows demonstrates the company's commitment to and support of these dynamic markets. Lumentum thought-leaders will be present at all shows to meet with customers, suppliers, and industry experts.

About the Events:

AutoSens Brussels 2019: -- September 17 – 19, 2019, in Brussels, Belgium at the Auto World Museum at booth #46. AutoSens is a global conference of automotive and electronic engineers working towards an evolving autonomous vehicle industry. At the booth, Lumentum will exhibit high-volume laser illumination solutions for automotive applications.

ECOC 2019: -- September 23 – 25, 2019, in Dublin, Ireland at the RDS Venue at stand #100, Hall 1. In its 24th year, ECOC is the largest and longest standing fiber-optic communications forum in Europe and a key meeting place for decision makers from across the industry. Lumentum will exhibit the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of optical solutions enabling cost-effective and flexible network capacity growth.

ECOC Presentations:

"The Many Reasons for Today's Growth of ROADM Networks"

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 -- 2:25 pm – 2:55 pm, Market Focus Theater

Brandon Collings, Chief Technology Officer

"High-speed InP Devices" Tutorial Session SC2

Thursday, September 26, 2019 -- 9:00 am – 10:00 am, Hall 7

Kazuhiko Naoe, Director, Device Development Center

Cable-Tech Expo® (SCTE) 2019: -- September 30 – October 3, 2019, in New Orleans, Louisiana at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center at booth #1713. SCTE is a premier cable telecom conference and the epicenter for innovative thinking and applied science. For nearly four decades, SCTE annually has been the focal point for thought leadership, engineering innovation and deal-making. Lumentum will showcase a variety of optical solutions for next-generation scalable, flexible networks.

ICALEO 2019: -- October 7 – 10, 2019, in Orlando, Florida at the Rosen Centre Hotel at booth #706. ICALEO is devoted to the field of laser materials processing and is viewed as a premier source of technical information in the field. Lumentum will present high-performing laser solutions used in cutting, welding, additive manufacturing, and micromachining.

Image Sensors Auto Americas 2019: -- October 17 – 18, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. at the Hayes Mansion at the Lumentum booth. Image Sensors attracts a variety of companies from the digital imaging supply chain that target sensor design and technology development, as well as testing, calibration, and other peripheral services. Lumentum will exhibit high-volume laser illumination solutions for automotive applications.

IS Auto Americas Presentation:

"An Integrated Optical Engine for Next-gen FMCW Lidar"

Friday, October 18, 2019 -- 3:30 pm

Dr. Barrie P. Keyworth, Product and Technology Strategy

Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis 2019: -- October 23 – October 24, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the Minneapolis Convention Center at booth #2143. MD&M Minneapolis is one of the largest Medtech innovation, communication, and solution tradeshows in the Midwest with over 600 suppliers attending. Lumentum will showcase commercial lasers designed to achieve high degrees of precision and quality in medical manufacturing.

Blechexpo 2019: -- November 5 – 8, 2019, in Stuttgart, Germany at the Messe Stuttgart Exhibition Center at stand #5226, Hall 5. Blechexpo is a bi-annual international trade fair for sheet metal working and is the world's only event dedicated to the complementary areas of sheet metal processing and joining technology. Used in a variety of advanced manufacturing applications, Lumentum will highlight its high-power fiber laser turnkey systems and modules.

FABTECH Expo 2019: -- November 11 – 14, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois at McCormick Place at booth #A3399, Hall A. FABTECH is one of North America's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing events, with world-class suppliers and the latest industry products and developments. Lumentum will display a broad-spectrum of industrial laser systems from the CORELIGHT® Series high-power fiber laser systems to fiber laser modules.

Photonix, Japan 2019 -- December 4 – 6, 2019, in Chiba City, Japan at the Makuhari Messe Expo Center at booth #5-45, Hall 2. Photonix Japan is a comprehensive show specializing in laser processing, optics, and optical measuring and analytical technology. Ranging from commercial lasers to 3D sensing, Lumentum will exhibit laser solutions for a wide-variety of applications.

