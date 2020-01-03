Lumentum To Exhibit At Six Key Industry Events In The Next Three Months

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced its presence at six tradeshows in the following three months. Lumentum will showcase a full spectrum of advanced products and solutions for the optical communications, 3D sensing, and laser materials processing markets. Presence at these exhibits highlights the company's commitment to these dynamic markets. Lumentum thought leaders and representatives will be available to meet with customers, suppliers, and industry experts.

About the Events:

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 — January 7-10, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For fifty years, CES has been one of the world's largest tradeshows focused on the business of consumer technologies. Exhibitors feature next-generation technologies including sensors and biometrics, robotics, smart cities, and autonomous driving.

SPIE Photonics West 2020 — February 4-6, 2020, in San Francisco, California at the Moscone Convention Center at Booth #1449 – South Hall. SPIE Photonics West is one of the most comprehensive annual tradeshows for the photonics and laser communities. Lumentum will feature its latest advancements supporting the dynamic 3D sensing, macromaterials processing, and micromachining markets.

Medical Design and Manufacturing (MD&M) West 2020 — February 11-13, 2020, in Anaheim, California at the Anaheim Convention Center at Booth #449. MD&M West is one of the largest medical device design and manufacturing events, showcasing the latest end-product technology. Lumentum will feature its diverse spectrum of commercial lasers that provide high precision and quality for the medical manufacturing industry.

Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2020 — February 24-27, 2020, in Barcelona, Spain at the Fira Gran Via. MWC Barcelona is part of a larger international series supporting the advancement of technology in the mobile industry. Incorporated alongside the exhibition is a thought leadership conference featuring prominent executives representing mobile operators and technology providers. The exhibit will touch on core topics including connectivity in the 5G era, IoT, and privacy.

The Optical Fiber Conference (OFC) 2020 — March 10-12, 2020, in San Diego, California at the San Diego Convention Center at Booth #3815. OFC is one of the largest global conferences and exhibitions for optical communications and networking professionals. Lumentum thought leaders and representatives will gather to showcase its broad-spectrum of advanced optical communications and datacom solutions.

LASER World of PHOTONICS CHINA 2020 — March 18-20, 2020, in Shanghai, China at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre at Booth #3520 – Hall W3. This conference is one of Asia's largest trade fairs for the photonics industry, exhibiting an entire range of photonics tailored to the specific needs of the China market. Lumentum will feature a full-array of solutions targeting the macro- and micro-materials processing, and 3D sensing markets.

