Lumentum To Participate In Eight Tradeshows In The Next Three Months

About the Events:

Image Sensors Auto Europe 2018 — April 24 – 25, 2018, in Munich, Germany at the Eurostars Grand Central. Image Sensors Auto is one of the world's largest events that highlights the growing demand for sensors in automotive applications. Lumentum will showcase its 3D sensing and industrial diode technology.

AKL 2018 – Int'l Laser Technology Congress — May 2 – 4, 2018, in Aachen, Germany at the Eurogress Conference Center Aachen in Booth #34. A leading forum for laser manufacturers and developers in Europe, AKL provides an in-depth look into the advancements of applied laser technology.

ALAW 2018 – Advanced Laser Applications Workshop — June 4 – 6, 2018, in Plymouth, Michigan at The Inn at St. John's. ALAW is a world-class industry event encompassing state-of-the-art laser processes for manufacturers.

LASYS 2018 — June 5 – 7, 2018, in Stuttgart, Germany at the Trade Fair Centre in Stand #4E82 – Hall 4. LASYS is a comprehensive international trade fair for laser material processing covering a range of laser applications, components, and system solutions.

Computex Taipei 2018 — June 5 – 9, 2018, in Taipei, Taiwan at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in Stand #M1125 – Hall 1. Computex Taipei is a leading global conference that emphasizes the Information and Communications Technologies and Internet of Things industries.

CES Asia 2018 — June 13 – 15, 2018, in Shanghai, China at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre in Booth #3602 – Hall N3. CES is a world leader in exhibiting the latest advancements in consumer technology spanning from augmented reality devices to wearables.

LPM 2018 – Int'l Symposium — June 25 – 28, 2018, Edinburgh, Scotland at the Edinburgh Conference Centre. LPM is the leading international symposium in the arena of laser precision microfabrication. Lumentum thought leader, Dr. Andreas Oehler, ultrafast applications lab director, will present, "How a new random trigger-feature for ultrashort-pulsed laser increases throughput, quality and accuracy in micromachining applications."

NGON & DCI Europe 2018 — June 26 – 28, 2018, in Nice, France at the Palais des Congrès Acropolis in Stand #16. NGON & DCI Europe is a leading strategic and technical optical networks event celebrating its 20th anniversary. Lumentum will display field-proven optical communications and datacom solutions.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser customers worldwide. Lumentum's optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum's commercial lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in Milpitas, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

