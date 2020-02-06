Lumentum to Participate in Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on February 13, 2020.

Event: Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference Date: Thursday, February 13, 2020 Location: Palace Hotel – San Francisco Presentation Time: 8:50 a.m. Pacific Time

A webcast of the presentation, when available, will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum's optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum's lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com .

Contact

Investors: Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; investor.relations@lumentum.com Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

