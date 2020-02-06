Lumentum to Participate in Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

News provided by

Lumentum

Feb 06, 2020, 09:00 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on February 13, 2020.

Event:

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

Date:

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Location:

Palace Hotel – San Francisco

Presentation Time:

8:50 a.m. Pacific Time

A webcast of the presentation, when available, will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com

About Lumentum 

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum's optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum's lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Contact


Investors:

Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media:

Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

SOURCE Lumentum

Related Links

https://www.lumentum.com

You just read:

Lumentum to Participate in Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

News provided by

Lumentum

Feb 06, 2020, 09:00 ET