Lumentum To Participate In Nine Tradeshows In The Next Four Months

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") will participate in nine tradeshows worldwide in the next four months. A comprehensive portfolio of advanced products for the telecom, enterprise, data center, 3D sensing, and commercial laser markets will be on display. Participation at these conferences demonstrates the commitment to and support of these dynamic markets and next-generation photonic innovations.

About the Events:

AutoSens Brussels 2018: -- September 18 – 20, 2018, in Brussels, Belgium at the Auto World Museum at booth #39. AutoSens is a global conference of automotive and electronic engineers working towards an evolving autonomous vehicle industry. At the booth, Lumentum will exhibit high-volume laser illumination for automotive applications.

ECOC 2018: -- September 24 – 26, 2018, in Rome, Italy at the Fiera Roma Exhibition Center at booth #500. ECOC is the largest and longest standing fiber-optic communications forum in Europe. Lumentum will display numerous cutting-edge products including next-generation TrueFlex® ROADM portfolio and a wide-ranging display of optical transceivers.

ECOC Presentations:

"Achieving Cost Effective 400G Interconnects"

Sunday, September, 23, 2018, 1:30 P.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Justin Abbott, Senior Product Line Manager, Datacom, Lumentum

, Senior Product Line Manager, Datacom, Lumentum "Photonic Devices for Consumer and Automotive 3D Sensing Applications"

Sunday, September, 23, 2018, 1:30 P.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Brandon Collings , Chief Technology Officer, Lumentum

Automotive LIDAR 2018: -- September 26 – 28, 2018, in Detroit, Michigan at the Dearborn DoubleTree at booth #1. Automotive LIDAR 2018 is exclusively focused on automotive LIDAR technologies, applications, marketplace projections, and business trends. Lumentum will showcase 3D sensing solutions for LIDAR applications.

Automotive LIDAR Presentations:

"Sponsor Showcase"

Thursday, September 27, 2018, 11:55 A.M. – 12:05 P.M.

Dr. Tomoko Ohtsuki , Product Line Manager, Lumentum

Image Sensors Auto Americas 2018: -- October 8 – 10, 2018, in San Francisco, Hyatt Centric Fisherman's Wharf Hotel at the Lumentum booth. Image Sensors attracts a variety of companies from the digital imaging supply chain that target sensor design and technology development, as well as testing, calibration, and other peripheral services. Lumentum will exhibit high-volume laser illumination for automotive applications.

Image Sensors Auto Presentation:

"Laser Diode Solutions for Automotive LiDAR Systems"

Wednesday, October 10, 2018, from 1:30 P.M. -- 2:00 P.M.

, from 1:30 P.M. -- 2:00 P.M.

Dr. Tomoko Ohtsuki , Product Line Manager, Lumentum

ICALEO 2018: -- October 14 – 18, 2018, in Orlando, Florida at the Rosen Centre Hotel at booth #9. ICALEO is devoted to the field of laser materials processing and is viewed as a premier source of technical information in the field. Lumentum will present high-performing laser solutions used in cutting, welding, brazing, and micromachining.

EuroBLECH 2018: -- October 23 – 26, 2018, in Hanover, Germany at the Hanover Exhibition Grounds at booth #E117 – Hall 16. In its 25th year, EuroBLECH is one of the largest exhibitions covering a complete spectrum of innovative products and machinery for modern production in sheet metal working. Used in a variety of advanced manufacturing applications, Lumentum will highlight its comprehensive product line of laser solutions.

Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis 2018: -- October 31 – November 1, 2018, in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the Minneapolis Convention Center at booth #1541. MD&M Minneapolis is one of the largest Medtech innovation, communication, and solution tradeshows in the Midwest with over 600 suppliers. Lumentum's commercial lasers are often used in medical manufacturing to achieve high degrees of precision and quality.

FABTECH Expo 2018: -- November 6 – 8, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia at the Georgia World Congress Center at booth #B8967 - Hall B. FABTECH is one of North America's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing events, with world-class suppliers and the latest industry products and developments. Lumentum will display a broad-spectrum of industrial laser systems from PicoBlade®2 to a 9 kW fiber laser engine.

Photonix, Japan 2018: -- December 5 – 7, 2018, in Chiba City, Japan at the Makuhari Messe Expo Center at the Lumentum booth. Photonix Japan is a comprehensive show specializing in laser processing, optics, and optical measuring and analytical technology. Ranging from optical communications to 3D sensing, Lumentum will exhibit solutions for a variety of applications.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ : LITE ) is a market-leading manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser customers worldwide. Lumentum's optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum's commercial lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in Milpitas, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

