Lumentum to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit, on September 2, 2020.

Event: Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit Date: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 Virtual 1x1 Meetings: 9:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 6:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com .

SOURCE Lumentum

Related Links

https://www.lumentum.com

