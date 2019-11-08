Lumentum to Participate in the Needham Security, Networking, & Communications Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the Needham Security, Networking, & Communications Conference on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Event: Needham Security, Networking, & Communications Conference



Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019



Location: InterContinental New York Times Square Hotel – New York



Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

A webcast of the Company's presentation will be accessible in the investor relations section of Lumentum's website at http://investor.lumentum.com.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com .

Contact

Investors: Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; investor.relations@lumentum.com



Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

