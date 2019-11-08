Lumentum to Participate in the Needham Security, Networking, & Communications Conference

News provided by

Lumentum

Nov 08, 2019, 09:00 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the Needham Security, Networking, & Communications Conference on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Event:                 

Needham Security, Networking, & Communications Conference


Date:                    

Tuesday, November 12, 2019


Location:                

InterContinental New York Times Square Hotel – New York


Presentation Time: 

1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

A webcast of the Company's presentation will be accessible in the investor relations section of Lumentum's website at http://investor.lumentum.com

About Lumentum 

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Contact


Investors:  

Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; investor.relations@lumentum.com


Media:      

Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

SOURCE Lumentum

Related Links

https://www.lumentum.com

Also from this source

Lumentum Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Results...

Lumentum To Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Lumentum to Participate in the Needham Security, Networking, & Communications Conference

News provided by

Lumentum

Nov 08, 2019, 09:00 ET