Lumentum to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
May 07, 2019, 16:05 ET
MILPITAS, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:
Event:
J.P. Morgan 2019 TMC 47th Annual Conference
Date:
Thursday, May 16, 2019
Location:
Westin Boston Waterfront – Boston
Presentation Time:
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Event:
B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference
Date:
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Location:
The Beverly Hilton Hotel – Beverly Hills, CA
Presentation Time:
7:30 a.m. Pacific Time
Event:
16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Date:
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Location:
The Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel – Minneapolis
Meeting Times:
8:00 a.m. – 4:05 p.m. Central Time
Event:
Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Date:
Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Location:
InterContinental Boston – Boston
Presentation Time:
1:15 p.m. Eastern Time
A webcast of the Company's presentation, where available, will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com.
About Lumentum
Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum's optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum's lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in Milpitas, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.
Contact
Investors:
Chris Coldren, 408-404-0606; investor.relations@lumentum.com
Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; investor.relations@lumentum.com
Media:
Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com
SOURCE Lumentum
