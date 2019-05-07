Lumentum to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MILPITAS, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: J.P. Morgan 2019 TMC 47th Annual Conference Date: Thursday, May 16, 2019 Location: Westin Boston Waterfront – Boston Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time



Event: B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2019 Location: The Beverly Hilton Hotel – Beverly Hills, CA Presentation Time: 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time



Event: 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2019 Location: The Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel – Minneapolis Meeting Times: 8:00 a.m. – 4:05 p.m. Central Time



Event: Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2019 Location: InterContinental Boston – Boston Presentation Time: 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time

A webcast of the Company's presentation, where available, will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum's optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum's lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in Milpitas, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com .

Contact

Investors: Chris Coldren, 408-404-0606; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; investor.relations@lumentum.com Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

SOURCE Lumentum

Related Links

https://www.lumentum.com

