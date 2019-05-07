Lumentum to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Lumentum

May 07, 2019, 16:05 ET

MILPITAS, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

Event:

J.P. Morgan 2019 TMC 47th Annual Conference

Date:

Thursday, May 16, 2019

Location:

Westin Boston Waterfront – Boston

Presentation Time:

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time


Event:

B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference

Date:

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Location: 

The Beverly Hilton Hotel – Beverly Hills, CA

Presentation Time:

7:30 a.m. Pacific Time


Event: 

16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Date:

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Location:

The Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel – Minneapolis

Meeting Times: 

8:00 a.m. – 4:05 p.m. Central Time


Event:

Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date: 

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Location:

InterContinental Boston – Boston

Presentation Time:

1:15 p.m. Eastern Time

A webcast of the Company's presentation, where available, will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at  http://investor.lumentum.com

About Lumentum 

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide.  Lumentum's optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network.  Lumentum's lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities.  Lumentum is headquartered in Milpitas, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide.  For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Contact


Investors:

Chris Coldren, 408-404-0606; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media:

Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

