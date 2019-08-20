Lumentum to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 Location: Ritz Carlton – Chicago Meeting Times: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Central Time



Event: Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2019 Location: Encore at Wynn – Las Vegas Presentation Time: 4:15 p.m. Pacific Time

A webcast of the Company's presentation, where available, will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in Milpitas, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com .

Contact

Investors: Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

