Lumentum to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Lumentum

Aug 20, 2019, 09:00 ET

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

Event:                         

Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit

Date:                         

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Location:                    

Ritz Carlton – Chicago

Meeting Times:           

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Central Time


Event:                          

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Date:                           

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Location:                    

Encore at Wynn – Las Vegas

Presentation Time:      

4:15 p.m. Pacific Time

A webcast of the Company's presentation, where available, will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com

About Lumentum 

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in Milpitas, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Contact
Investors:     Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media:           Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

