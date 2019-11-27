Lumentum to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

Event:

Nasdaq 41st Investor Conference

Date:

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Location:

The May Fair Hotel – London

Presentation Time:

3:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time


Event:

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Date:

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Location:

Westin New York Grand Central – New York City

Presentation Time:

11:20 a.m. Eastern Time


Event:

UBS Global TMT Conference

Date:

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Location:

New York Hilton Midtown – New York City

No Presentation


Event:

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Date:

Thursday, December 12, 2019

Location:

The Palace Hotel – San Francisco

Presentation Time:

3:30 p.m. Pacific Time

A webcast of each conference presentation, where available, will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com

About Lumentum 

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

