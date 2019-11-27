Lumentum to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Nov 27, 2019, 09:00 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:
|
Event:
|
Nasdaq 41st Investor Conference
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
|
Location:
|
The May Fair Hotel – London
|
Presentation Time:
|
3:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time
|
Event:
|
Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, December 10, 2019
|
Location:
|
Westin New York Grand Central – New York City
|
Presentation Time:
|
11:20 a.m. Eastern Time
|
Event:
|
UBS Global TMT Conference
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, December 11, 2019
|
Location:
|
New York Hilton Midtown – New York City
|
No Presentation
|
Event:
|
Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
|
Date:
|
Thursday, December 12, 2019
|
Location:
|
The Palace Hotel – San Francisco
|
Presentation Time:
|
3:30 p.m. Pacific Time
A webcast of each conference presentation, where available, will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com.
About Lumentum
Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.
|
Contact
|
Investors:
|
Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; investor.relations@lumentum.com
|
Media:
|
Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com
SOURCE Lumentum
