Lumentum to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Nasdaq 41st Investor Conference Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 Location: The May Fair Hotel – London Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time



Event: Raymond James Technology Investors Conference Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2019 Location: Westin New York Grand Central – New York City Presentation Time: 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time



Event: UBS Global TMT Conference Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 Location: New York Hilton Midtown – New York City No Presentation





Event: Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference Date: Thursday, December 12, 2019 Location: The Palace Hotel – San Francisco Presentation Time: 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time

A webcast of each conference presentation, where available, will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com .

