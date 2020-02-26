Lumentum to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

News provided by

Lumentum

Feb 26, 2020, 09:00 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: 

Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Date: 

Monday, March 2, 2020

Location: 

JW Marriott Grande Lakes – Orlando

Presentation Time: 

2:15 p.m. Eastern Time


Event: 

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: 

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Location: 

The Palace Hotel – San Francisco

Presentation Time: 

4:45 p.m. Pacific Time

A webcast of the presentation, when available, will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com

About Lumentum 

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum's optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum's lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Contact


Investors: 

Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media: 

Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

SOURCE Lumentum

Related Links

https://www.lumentum.com

You just read:

Lumentum to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

News provided by

Lumentum

Feb 26, 2020, 09:00 ET