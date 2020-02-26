Lumentum to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
Feb 26, 2020, 09:00 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:
Event:
Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Date:
Monday, March 2, 2020
Location:
JW Marriott Grande Lakes – Orlando
Presentation Time:
2:15 p.m. Eastern Time
Event:
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date:
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Location:
The Palace Hotel – San Francisco
Presentation Time:
4:45 p.m. Pacific Time
A webcast of the presentation, when available, will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com.
About Lumentum
Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum's optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum's lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.
Contact
Investors:
Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; investor.relations@lumentum.com
Media:
Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com
