Lumentum to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
Feb 23, 2021, 09:00 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor events:
Event:
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
Date:
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Presentation Time:
9:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Event:
Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Date:
Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Presentation Time:
10:50 a.m. Eastern Time
Event:
Susquehanna Tenth Annual Technology Conference
Date:
Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Meeting Availability:
9:40 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time
Event:
Loop Capital's Inaugural Investor
Date:
Friday, March 12, 2021
Meeting Availability:
9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time
A webcast of each presentation, where available, will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com.
About Lumentum
Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.
Contacts:
Investors: Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; [email protected]
Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; [email protected]
