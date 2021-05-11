Lumentum to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
May 11, 2021, 16:10 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is currently scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor events:
|
Event:
|
J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
|
Presentation Time:
|
10:15 a.m. Eastern Time
|
Event:
|
Craig Hallum 18th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
|
Meeting Availability:
|
9:10 a.m. – 12:35 p.m. Eastern Time
|
Event:
|
Stifel 2021 Cross Sector Insight Conference
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
|
Presentation Time:
|
3:20 p.m. Eastern Time
|
Event:
|
Nasdaq 44th Investor Conference
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
|
Presentation Time:
|
11:30 a.m. Eastern Time/ 16:30 British Summer Time
A webcast of each presentation, where available, will be accessible in the investor relations section of the
Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com.
About Lumentum
Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.
Contacts:
Investors: Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; [email protected]
Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; [email protected]
